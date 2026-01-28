The Drive to Build Better Client Portfolios Fuels Interest in Private Markets: Hamilton Lane 2026 Global Private Wealth Survey

Allocations to private markets continue to rise, with Venture Capital & Growth emerging as the leading strategy in 2026

Vast majority of respondents do not view private markets as riskier than public markets, with 83% classifying the risk as similar or viewing the reward as higher

The survey polled 390 financial advisors across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, private wealth investors plan to increase allocations to private market investments, according to insights from 390 advisors surveyed in leading global private markets firm Hamilton Lane's (Nasdaq: HLNE) 2026 Global Private Wealth Survey.

Private Markets Allocations on the Rise

The survey found that 86% of private wealth professionals plan to increase private market investments this year, with portfolio optimization being the top motivator. Currently, 97% of private wealth professionals surveyed allocate between 1–20% of their book of business to private markets, and the majority expect those allocations to grow in 2026. Within this allocation, respondents reported an even spread across private markets strategies, with Private Equity at 19%, Private Real Estate at 18%, Private Credit at 16%, Venture Capital & Growth at 16% and Private Infrastructure at 15%.

In terms of what drives client interest, advisors ranked performance and diversification as the top reasons for investing in private markets.

Risk vs. Reward

Despite common misconceptions, the survey findings show that most private wealth clients do not see private markets as riskier than public markets. In fact, 83% of respondents view private market risk/reward as similar, or view the reward as higher compared to public markets, reinforcing confidence in these strategies.

Growing Interest in Venture Capital

While respondents' allocations today are fairly evenly spread across strategies, Venture Capital & Growth emerged as a favorite among respondents for 2026, with 47% planning to increase allocations to this strategy. Further, when asked which strategies resonate most with new, highly engaged investors, more than half pointed to Venture Capital & Growth.

Additional global key findings:

Education continues to be important, with 81% of wealth professionals reporting that client education significantly boosts interest in private markets, underscoring the importance of addressing knowledge gaps, particularly at the product level.

Entry points into private markets tend to start with Private Equity and Venture Capital & Growth.

Forty-six percent of respondents named Infrastructure as the strategy to which they plan to increase allocation in 2026, just behind Venture Capital & Growth (at 47%).

James Martin, Head of Global Client Solutions at Hamilton Lane, commented: "The survey results point to the increasingly important role private markets play within wealth management portfolios, due to the portfolio optimization and diversification benefits these investments can provide. Across our own client base and in the survey results, we see investors and their wealth advisors becoming more sophisticated around assessing risk/reward tradeoffs and recognizing the strong link between education and interest in the asset class."

Beth Nardi, Head of U.S. Private Wealth at Hamilton Lane, added: "This year highlighted a shift among private wealth investors and their advisors toward building more resilient portfolios, and the findings reflect what we're hearing in the market today: private markets are viewed through a more nuanced risk‑reward lens than in the past. As we look across strategies, Venture Capital & Growth stands out as investors seek access to innovative, high-growth private companies, many of which are not available in the public markets."

Today, Hamilton Lane's Evergreen Platform serves thousands of advisors, offers 11 evergreen funds and manages $15B AUM*. For more information on Hamilton Lane's Private Wealth business, click here. To view the full report and findings, click here.

Survey Methodology

The online survey was conducted in partnership with Wakefield Research between October 23 and November 4, 2025. The 390 global respondents included private wealth firms, RIAs, family offices and other advisor professionals from the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Hamilton Lane's affiliation with the survey was not disclosed to respondents.

*AUM is calculated as the net asset value (NAV) as of November 30, 2025, plus net subscriptions received for the December 1, 2025 dealing date, and is presented in USD millions.

