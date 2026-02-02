Hamilton Lane Closes on Nearly $2 Billion in Infrastructure Opportunities Fund II and Related Vehicles, Tripling Size of Predecessor Fund

IOF II closed on over $1.5 billion of capital commitments, with nearly $400 million of additional capital committed alongside the Fund in related vehicles, representing almost $2 billion in total commitments

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced the final closing of the Hamilton Lane Infrastructure Opportunities Fund II ("IOF II" or "the Fund"), with $1.5 billion closed in the Fund and another nearly $400 million invested alongside the Fund in related vehicles, aggregating to nearly $2 billion in total commitments, well exceeding its target of $1.25 billion. The Fund, together with related commitments, is more than three times the size of its predecessor, IOF I, reflecting strong demand for the firm's globally diversified middle-market strategy.

The Fund seeks to capitalize on unique direct co-investment and secondary investment opportunities and maintains its focus on the middle market, aiming to provide diversified exposure and deliver attractive income and total returns for its investors.

In addition to a high re-up rate from IOF I investors, IOF II attracted more than 30 new investors around the globe, with notable growth across Asia and the Middle East, as well as increased representation from the Americas and Europe. Limited partners include public and private pensions, Taft-Hartley plans, foundations and endowments, private wealth and family office investors, insurance companies and asset managers.

Brent Burnett, Global Head of Infrastructure and Real Assets at Hamilton Lane, commented, "We are thrilled to announce the successful final close of the Fund, a significant milestone for our infrastructure platform, and are incredibly grateful for the support that we have received from our global investor base. The megatrends shaping the global economy – including digitization and AI, power delivery, supply chain optimization, and resource efficiency – are fundamentally underpinned by infrastructure. We believe these structural trends create a target-rich landscape for our global mid-market strategy, and we will continue to leverage our access and information advantages to find compelling opportunities for our investors."

Due to strong support from Limited Partners across the globe, the Fund surpassed its original target by ~20%. Infrastructure remains a critical component of private markets portfolios, and IOF II is designed to seek differentiated access and strong performance for Hamilton Lane's clients, building on the firm's proven strategy.

The Fund has committed approximately 40% of its capital across 14 deals. The existing portfolio is well diversified by asset, sector and geography, through both GP-led and LP secondaries, along with non-control direct positions. Examples include Cold-Link Logistics, Flexential and Dispatch Energy.

Hamilton Lane has been an active infrastructure investor for more than 25 years, offering commingled funds, evergreen vehicles and separately managed client account solutions. Hamilton Lane's infrastructure platform today includes nearly 200 GP relationships and represents more than $87 billion in assets under management and supervision as of September 30, 2025.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 770 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $145.4 billion in discretionary assets and $859.8 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

