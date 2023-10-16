Hamilton Lane Closes on National and New York-Focused Small Business Credit Funds, Totaling $290M of Capital

News provided by

Hamilton Lane

16 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

  • Represents Continued Expansion of SBIC Offerings to Provide Funding to Companies and Regions Across the United States

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced the final closing of Hamilton Lane National Small Business Credit Fund, L.P. and Hamilton Lane New York SBIC Fund II, L.P. (or "the Funds"). Together, the Funds total $290 million in size,* with commitments from leading institutional investors across the United States.

Hamilton Lane launched New York SBIC Fund I in 2015, with the goal of identifying opportunities to strategically deploy capital to help drive development and advance small businesses in New York State. Building on the success of the firm's first SBIC offering, the Funds were launched in 2022. These offerings seek to follow a consistent strategy and structure, focusing on providing loans to lower middle market businesses with EBITDA ranging from $3 to $25 million.   

Hamilton Lane is hopeful that this broadened investment mandate will continue to see similarly attractive opportunities across expanded regions. The Funds are part of the firm's existing credit platform, which has more than a 22-year long history of investing in direct credit and boasts a robust network of sponsor relationships. 

Dave Helgerson, Managing Director, Direct Equity Investments at Hamilton Lane, said: "Successfully raising two new SBIC offerings demonstrates the strength of our platform and our clients' conviction in our ability to execute small business transactions. With the support of our partners, we plan to strategically deploy capital from the Funds and hope to bring meaningful growth and impact to small businesses in New York State and across the country."

Trevor Messerly, Managing Director, Direct Credit Investments at Hamilton Lane, commented: "The Funds mark another significant milestone in the development of our SBIC offerings and build on the success of Hamilton Lane's broader private credit platform. We seek to leverage our size and scale to source investment opportunities from a diversified pool of established equity and credit managers, intermediaries and independent sponsors to support small businesses. Amidst a tighter lending environment for businesses of this size, our SBIC platform is uniquely positioned to provide funding to companies and regions that would otherwise have limited access to private capital."

*This includes capital committed to the funds as well as confirmed and anticipated SBA leverage issued to the fund for investments.

ABOUT HAMILTON LANE

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs over 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $818 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $117 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $701 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

Also from this source

Hamilton Lane's Private Assets Fund Celebrates $1 Billion in Total AUM Upon Hitting Three-Year Track Record

As strong historical performance and demand for new opportunities for return drive investor interest in the private markets, Hamilton Lane's (NASDAQ: ...

Hamilton Lane Announces CEO Succession, Further Leadership Evolution

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), a leading global private markets investment management firm, today announced that long-time executives Erik Hirsch and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mutual Funds

Image1

Stock Offering

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.