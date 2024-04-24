Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Host Shareholder Day on June 5, 2024

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) will host a Shareholder Day virtually and in-person at its Conshohocken headquarters on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. Members of Hamilton Lane's senior management team will present on the company's progress, strategy and outlook.

To register for the event virtually and in-person, visit Hamilton Lane's Shareholders' website by clicking here. Note that registration for on-site attendance is required and capacity is limited. Please register by Wednesday, May 22 to request on-site attendance.

Viewers of the live webcast will be in listen-only mode and able to ask questions during the event via a chat function. Questions pertaining to the material presented will be addressed during a Q&A portion of the presentation, as time permits.

The presentation materials will be posted on Hamilton Lane's Shareholders' website on the morning of June 5, 2024, prior to the beginning of the event. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the firm's Shareholders' website for a period of one year.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $903 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $120 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $783 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

