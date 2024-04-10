Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Canada

Expansion comes as assets under management and supervision on behalf of Canadian investors across evergreen and institutional strategies exceed $27.5 billion CAD 1

Firm moves to a larger office in Toronto's Financial District, strengthening its long-standing commitment to the region as a growing number of Canadian investors seek access to the private markets

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced it has expanded its footprint in Canada, relocating to a larger office in Toronto's Financial District to accommodate a growing team and client base as more Canadian investors seek access to the private markets.

The move comes as the firm marks five years since the opening of a dedicated office in Canada, where it has been serving clients for more than 20 years. Hamilton Lane's team in Canada has grown significantly in the past five years, enhancing its focus on investments and client support, most recently with the additions of Taylor McManus and Rob Reed. Taylor McManus joined as a Principal on the Real Assets Team, where he is responsible for originating, evaluating and executing direct, secondary and primary fund investment opportunities across Canada and the U.S. Rob Reed, a Principal on the Fund Investment team, is responsible for managing client relationships and primary fund investment diligence across the region.

Mike Woollatt, Head of Canada at Hamilton Lane, commented: "Interest in the private markets from both institutional and private wealth investors in Canada has been notable. Institutional investors continue to see the value in the potential for higher returns and lower volatility from the private markets. At the same time, Canadian private wealth investors are actively seeking diversification away from the volatility of public markets and are searching for more robust and consistent risk-adjusted returns and more accessible structures."

Today, Hamilton Lane has more than $27.5 billion CAD in assets under management and supervision on behalf of Canadian investors as of December 31, 20231. Notably, the firm now manages approximately $1.3 billion CAD on behalf of Canadian investors across its evergreen products, including the Global Private Assets Fund (GPA) and Senior Credit Opportunities Fund (SCOPE). GPA is the firm's flagship evergreen fund, open to high-net-worth and wholesale investors and today has $5.5 billion CAD2 and will reach its 5-year track record next month. SCOPE, which launched in 2022, is open to qualified high-net-worth investors and their advisors and has nearly $596 million CAD2.

Juan Delgado, Co-Chief Executive Officer, said: "The past five years have been a period of significant engagement with Canadian investors, as our presence here has helped us to provide diversified access to the private markets via our extensive global platform. We appreciate the trust and confidence our Canadian clients have placed in us. We are deeply committed to the Canadian market and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

1 Figure is inclusive of over $6.0B CAD in Separately Managed and Advisory Accounts

2As of February 29, 2024

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $903 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $120 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $783 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane