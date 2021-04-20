Hamilton Lane Expands Impact Investing Platform with Launch of New Fund

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the launch of Hamilton Lane Impact Fund II ("Impact Fund II" or "Fund II"), a closed-end investment vehicle for qualified investors and a continuation of the strategy deployed in Hamilton Lane Impact Fund I ("Fund I"), which aims to generate attractive returns and positive social and environmental impact.

Fund II will target investment opportunities with measurable environmental and social impact, including companies that focus on clean energy transition, sustainable processes, health and wellness and community development. A diversified private markets impact solution, Fund II will seek to make direct investments across geographies and strategies—including buyout, growth, late-stage venture, credit and real assets. The fund will have an emphasis on investments in transformative technologies, innovation and efficiency.

Jackie Rantanen, Managing Director and Co-Head of Impact at Hamilton Lane, commented: "As the demand for impact investing strategies continues to grow, we are pleased to provide investors a diversified private markets solution that aims to generate optimal outcomes through compelling performance and meaningful, measurable impact."

"Building upon the successful, proven strategy deployed in our inaugural Impact Fund, Fund II will leverage the strength of Hamilton Lane's relationships with established, traditional GPs as well as impact-specific managers, and our established diligence process that strives for rigorous financial and impact underwriting."

David Helgerson, Managing Director and Co-Head of Impact commented: "The innovation economy is creating a wave of private markets investment opportunities that are driving transformative change to address the environmental and social challenges that exist today. Our experienced teams leverage Hamilton Lane's unique access and relationships to support growing businesses that are delivering unique and sustainable solutions and seeking to make the world a better place."

Hamilton Lane has been actively executing on impact investment programs for two decades and currently manages over $2.5B in impact strategies. To date, Impact Fund I has made 13 investments in businesses with positive social and environmental themes. The firm's Impact platform is an extension of Hamilton Lane's broader private markets investment platform, which includes more than $76 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

Impact Fund II is being offered pursuant to a private offering using Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, in which qualified persons who are accredited investors and qualified purchasers may participate.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 440 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $657 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $76 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $581 billion in advisory assets, as of December 31, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to consummate planned acquisitions and successfully integrate the acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with entering new lines of business; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Impact Fund II is intended only for sophisticated investors capable of evaluating the risk of an investment therein and meeting applicable qualifications. This release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy interests in Impact Fund II or any other investment vehicle. Any offering of interests in Impact Fund II will be made only by means of a confidential private offering memorandum, pursuant to the terms of applicable governing documents and only to qualified investors in jurisdictions where permitted by law. This release is not (and should not be relied on as) legal, tax or investment advice and prospective investors should consult their own advisors in evaluating any prospective investment.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

