Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Japan, Appointing Mika Tashiro as Head of Private Wealth for the Country

Appointment underscores firm's commitment to expanding access to private markets for individual investors in Japan

TOKYO, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), a leading global private markets investment firm, announced the appointment of Mika Tashiro as Head of Private Wealth Solutions in Japan. In this newly-created role, Tashiro will be responsible for leading Hamilton Lane's private wealth strategy in the country, deepening relationships with leading wealth management firms and financial institutions and expanding access to the firm's global evergreen platform for Japanese investors.

In her role, Tashiro is focused on expanding Hamilton Lane's footprint across Japan's private wealth ecosystem, with an emphasis on collaboration with major financial institutions and distribution partners. She will work closely with the firm's global Private Wealth Solutions team to bring Hamilton Lane's evergreen strategies and other private markets offerings to a broader base of Japanese investors.

She brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm and joins from MSCI where she was in Index Sales, covering major asset management firms and driving the expansion of the wealth management business. Previously, Tashiro held roles at UBS Asset Management and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, focusing on fund distribution and client solutions for retail and intermediary markets. Prior to that, she worked at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. She received a B.A. in Economics from Waseda University and is a Chartered Member of the Securities Analysts Association of Japan as well as a Licensed Real Estate Transaction Agent.

"Japan has long been a strategically important market for Hamilton Lane, with our strong institutional client base and a longstanding presence here. We are thrilled to welcome Mika, to address the growing demand from individual investors and their advisors for sophisticated open-ended private markets solutions that complement traditional equity and fixed-income portfolios," said Tomoko Kitao, Head of Japan at Hamilton Lane. "Her track record in wealth management and deep understanding of the Japanese market make her uniquely suited to lead the next phase of our growth in the region."

Tashiro commented: "Hamilton Lane has earned a unique position in the market by delivering innovative investment solutions to address the evolving needs of sophisticated Japanese investors. Our pioneering evergreen product lineup provides flexibility and opportunity for long-term value, establishing us as a trusted partner for private markets investment strategies. Through close collaboration with major financial institutions, we strive to create value, enhance portfolio sophistication and broaden investment options – ultimately, contributing to the overall development of the Japanese market."

Hamilton Lane has been active in Japan since 1999 and has had an office in Tokyo since 2008. This expansion reflects a broader trend of increasing private markets adoption among private wealth investors globally, as individuals seek differentiated sources of return, diversification and access to opportunities that have traditionally been limited to large institutions.

The firm has been at the forefront of broadening access to private markets for individual investors, having launched its global evergreen platform in 2019 which today is comprised of 11 funds representing approximately $16 billion in assets under management*. In 2025, the firm launched its Asia Private Assets Fund, a pioneering semi-liquid vehicle that aims to provide private wealth and institutional investors with diversified access to Asia's private markets landscape through direct investments and secondaries. For more information on Hamilton Lane's Private Wealth business, click here.

*AUM is calculated as the net asset value (NAV) as of December 31, 2025, plus net subscriptions received for the January 2, 2026 dealing date

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

