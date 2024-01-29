Hamilton Lane Expands Infrastructure Platform Globally, Hiring Two Senior Investment Professionals in Germany and Canada

The Firm broadens its infrastructure investment capabilities with the additions of Managing Director Dominik von Scheven in Frankfurt and Principal Taylor McManus in Toronto

Appointments highlight continued growth and conviction in opportunity set within global infrastructure

CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced the additions of Managing Director Dominik von Scheven and Principal Taylor McManus to its global Real Assets Investments Team. Both are focused specifically on infrastructure investing, and report to Brent Burnett, Head of Real Assets.

von Scheven, located in Frankfurt, joined the firm earlier this month. He plays a pivotal role in deepening Hamilton Lane's presence within the European infrastructure landscape and is responsible for all infrastructure equity investments. He is focused on continuing to scale the firm's Infrastructure Investments platform, which in the last two years has grown by 35% to $57.6 billion in assets under management and supervision*. He joins the firm with more than two decades of experience, including more than 10 years in senior infrastructure investment roles at HSBC and DWS Group (formerly Deutsche Bank Asset Management). He was instrumental in growing both platforms into meaningful and market leading infrastructure investment businesses. He was responsible for global equity infrastructure investments with a focus on co-investments, secondary and primary investments.

Based in Toronto, McManus joined the firm in September 2023 and is responsible for originating, evaluating and executing direct, secondary and primary fund investment opportunities across North America. With nearly a decade of private investment and asset management experience, he is focused on sourcing compelling infrastructure investment opportunities within Canada and the United States. He previously held roles at Instar Asset Management and Macquarie Capital Markets Canada, developing in-depth expertise on middle market infrastructure and private equity investments.

von Scheven said: "The infrastructure investing market has advanced significantly in the past 15 years, and today is largely viewed as a critical asset class for private market investors, both institutional and retail. Against the backdrop of persistent inflation, growth in environmental infrastructure and the demand for greater investment in European infrastructure more broadly, I'm excited to be working alongside an experienced and committed team at Hamilton Lane at such an interesting time for the asset class."

McManus said: "Hamilton Lane has demonstrated tremendous growth recently, both within the infrastructure business as well as our Canadian presence more broadly. I am focused on continuing to build the infrastructure investment business here, leveraging Hamilton Lane's global platform and long-standing reputation as a trusted capital partner."

Both are newly created roles in response to growing demand from the firm's global client base. Over the past five years, Hamilton Lane's team of infrastructure investment professionals has expanded to eight offices around the world and nearly tripled its headcount. Hamilton Lane's infrastructure investment group sits within the firm's broader Real Assets Team, which comprises nearly 30 individuals across five countries around the world. For more than 24 years, Hamilton Lane has been an active investor within the real assets space, managing separate account mandates for clients of all sizes, and more recently a series of commingled funds, with historically attractive performance relative to benchmarks. Today, the platform represents more than $170 billion in assets under management and supervision as of September 30, 2023*.

*As of September 30, 2023

ABOUT HAMILTON LANE

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $854.0 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $119.2 billion in discretionary assets and $734.8 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane.

