Hamilton Lane Forms Specialized Insurance Solutions Team

Appointments underscore the firm's commitment to meet the growing interest of insurers in bolstering portfolios through broadened exposure to private markets

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced the creation of a dedicated Insurance Solutions team, formalizing its long-standing efforts to serve insurers and enhance its focus on investments and client support with the appointment of two senior team members.

Eric Solfisburg has joined Hamilton Lane as an Insurance Strategist within the firm's Direct Credit team, and Kyle Ross has joined the Insurance Client Solutions team. John Brecker, Head of Insurance Solutions, will lead the new Insurance Solutions team dedicated to building on Hamilton Lane's nearly 30-year track record of working with insurers, and the nearly $92 billion the firm manages or oversees on behalf of insurers globally*.

Solfisburg will work to develop and implement investment solutions designed for insurers seeking attractive returns in a capital-efficient manner. He brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, having joined from MassMutual as Head of Investment Product Consulting, where he was responsible for the investment aspects of the Institutional Insurance business. Notably, Solfisburg was a member of the inaugural class of The American Council of Life Insurers' (ACLI) Rising Leader Program. He received a B.S. from Babson College and holds the CFA, CAIA, Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations.

Ross is responsible for maintaining and developing client relationships with insurers across North America. Prior to joining Hamilton Lane, he was a Senior Vice President at Capital Dynamics, responsible for business development with insurers. Previously, he worked at Macquarie Asset Management in the Insurance Solutions group. Ross received a B.S. in Management with a concentration in Finance from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and holds CFA and CAIA designations.

Brecker commented: "Creating this dedicated team underscores our commitment to developing and delivering leading private markets solutions tailored to insurers' unique risk and return profiles. As a growing number of insurers seek access to the risk and return profiles available within the private markets, we are thrilled to welcome Eric and Kyle and their extensive expertise to the firm.

"As we look ahead, it is important for us to also recognize that Hamilton Lane's Insurance Solutions business wouldn't be where it is today without our dear friend and colleague, Ryan Jaggers. We think of him often, remember him fondly and hope to honor his memory as we continue building the business for which he laid the foundation."

The firm's Insurance Solutions platform leverages Hamilton Lane's depth and scale and proprietary private markets data analytics platform, Cobalt, to structure customized solutions that address the specific needs of insurers.

*as of March 31, 2024

