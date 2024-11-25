Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets Fund Honored with 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award for Three-Year Returns Among Private Equity Offerings

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) has been honored with a 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award ("CHFA") by Alternative IQ. Hamilton Lane's Global Private Assets Fund ("GPA" or the "Fund") claimed first place for three-year returns among private equity offerings in Canada.

Mike Woollatt, Head of Americas, Client Solutions

"We are extremely proud of this recognition, as it reflects our ongoing efforts and track record of success in providing access to institutional-quality private markets exposure through a single investment," said Mike Woollatt, who leads Hamilton Lane's Canadian business and serves as Head of Americas, Client Solutions for Hamilton Lane. "GPA's 14.33% annualized three-year return is a testament to the strength of the strategy as well as our team, scale and platform."

Today, the firm manages approximately $1.65 billion CAD on behalf of Canadian investors across its evergreen products, including its Global Private Assets Fund.

GPA is the firm's flagship evergreen fund which launched in 2019 and is open to high-net-worth and wholesale investors in Australia and New Zealand, Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Today, GPA has $6.7B CAD in assets under management globally, with $1.3B in the Canadian feeder. The Fund is designed to provide diversification with a mix of direct equity, secondaries and direct credit through a single commitment. It seeks to generate capital appreciation over the medium and long term through investments in private assets globally. In addition to GPA, Hamilton Lane's Canada Evergreen Platform is comprised of the Senior Credit Opportunities Fund (SCOPE) and Global Private Infrastructure Fund (HLGPI).

Launched in 2008, the CHFA program by Alternative IQ has the objective of celebrating the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund and private equity industry, recognizing excellence across six categories. The awards are based exclusively on quantitative performance data as of June 30, 2024, with Fundata Canada managing the data collection and tabulation process.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 730 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $947 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $131 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $816 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

