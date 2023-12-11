Hamilton Lane Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for 12th Consecutive Year

Leading private markets firm is one of only five organizations selected every year since the award was created





CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) was named a " Best Place to Work in Money Management " by Pensions & Investments for the 12th consecutive year. The firm has been recognized every year since the award's creation in 2012 – notably one of only five firms to receive this special honor.

"In a year marked by growth and expansion, Hamilton Lane has remained committed to our employees and our culture, which have helped set us apart since our firm's inception," said CEO Mario Giannini. "Our continued success as an organization does not happen without the collective commitment, passion, culture and core values our employees bring to their work and their teams every day."

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Pensions & Investments conducts an annual survey and recognition program, dedicated to identifying the best employers in the money management industry. Over the past year, Hamilton Lane has continued its investment in and expansion of its employee base, which has grown to approximately 700 professionals across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East – a nearly 20% increase from the prior year. In addition, the firm expanded its global presence with the opening of new offices in Shanghai and Mexico City.

Committed to fostering an environment of understanding and belonging, Hamilton Lane prides itself on its many offerings supporting employee collaboration, advancement and well-being, evidenced by the firm's myriad affinity groups, ranging from the Hamilton Lane Women's Exchange to Hamilton Lane Pride. This year, the firm also launched its Social Squad, an internal culture initiative to foster connection outside of the office, which has included networking and sporting events.

"As a firm based on a culture of teamwork and collaboration, we care deeply about our employees' holistic growth. That is reflected in the way we invest in our people, offering positive experiences and opportunities for community engagement and personal development," said Kristin Brandt, Chief Human Resources Officer at Hamilton Lane. "We are honored to be recognized for this award for the 12th year in a row, and the commitment to our talent will remain at the forefront as we continue to expand."

The firm's award-winning culture is supported by competitive benefit and compensation plans, channels to positively impact the communities in which it operates and opportunities to collaborate with coworkers around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.hamiltonlane.com/en-us/careers .

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $854.0 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $119.2 billion in discretionary assets and $734.8 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/ .

