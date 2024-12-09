Hamilton Lane Named a 'Best Place to Work in Money Management' For the 13th Consecutive Year by Pensions & Investments

Recognition comes as the firm receives several industry awards that reflect both innovation and private markets leadership

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today was named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments ("P&I") for the 13th year in a row. The firm has been recognized every year since the award's creation in 2012 – notably one of only five firms to receive this special honor.

"At Hamilton Lane, we know that our people are our most valuable asset and the core of our success. We take pride in fostering a workplace that nurtures both professional and personal development," said Kristin Brandt, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management once again is a testament to our culture of collaboration, ingenuity and inclusion – and the exceptional team we have built globally."

In addition to the P&I Best Places to Work recognition, across 2024 Hamilton Lane has received a number of industry awards that reflect the firm's commitment to innovation and leadership:

The Private Equity Women Investor Network ("PEWIN") named Hamilton Lane 'North American LP of the Year,' showcasing the firm's demonstrated commitment to encouraging, supporting and empowering women investors in the private equity industry.

WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards recognized the firm's AI joint venture with TIFIN, Helix by HL, in the New Product Development category. It also recognized the firm's private wealth content library, the Knowledge Center , as a finalist in the Thought Leadership category. These awards highlight Hamilton Lane's commitment to utilizing technology and education to help empower investors to participate in the long-term value creation opportunities within private markets.

as a finalist in the Thought Leadership category. These awards highlight Hamilton Lane's commitment to utilizing technology and education to help empower investors to participate in the long-term value creation opportunities within private markets. Financial Newswire's Fund Manager of the Year Awards named the Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets Fund (AUD) as 'Private Equities Fund Manager of the Year'.

Insurance Asset Risk's Americas Awards named Hamilton Lane 'Alternatives Manager of the Year'.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards awarded Hamilton Lane's Global Private Assets Fund first place for three-year returns among private equity offerings in Canada .

. A number of leaders across Hamilton Lane were also recognized in 2024 for their contributions to the industry.

Co-CEOs Juan Delgado and Erik Hirsch shared the following statement: "We are incredibly proud of our firm and our team. These accolades reflect the hard work and dedication of our employees in striving to provide institutional and individual investors around the world with the best, most innovative investment solutions across the private markets. We celebrate our accomplishments and look forward to continuing to set the bar even higher."

Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management awards are dedicated to identifying the best employers in the industry, and include an annual survey done in partnership with Best Companies Group. For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, click here.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 730 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $947 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $131 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $816 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

