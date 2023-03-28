Hamilton Lane named Best Asset Manager by Korean Investors for Third Consecutive Year

The firm is the only organization to be recognized by The Korea Economic Daily as the 'Best of the Best' asset manager since the award's inception

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) announced today that it has been named to The Korea Economic Daily's (KED) 'Best Asset Managers' list for the third consecutive year. The firm is the only organization to be recognized as 'Best of the Best' in the Fund of Funds category every year since the award was created.

The Korea Economic Daily, with a team of global investment experts, develop an annual comprehensive survey for Korean LPs to recognize and reward the top investment firms in Korea, including pensions, sovereign wealth funds, mutual funds, insurance companies and major banks.

The award winners were chosen across three different categories: Performance, Operational Excellence and Client Service, and within five alternative asset classes. The highest-voted asset manager across all categories is selected as the 'Best of the Best Asset Manager' by KED. Hamilton Lane once again was recognized on the list, receiving the 'Best of the Best' distinction in both the Private Equity Large Cap and Fund of Funds categories.

Sungji Steve An, Managing Director and Head of Korea commented, "We are honored to receive this level of recognition from our Korean clients and investors for three consecutive years. We have a terrific group of clients and investors across the region and deeply appreciate their partnership and support."

Juan Delgado-Moreira, Vice Chairman and Head of Asia, commented: "Hamilton Lane's third Best Asset Manager award by KED is a reflection of the firm's extremely dedicated and hard-working team in Seoul, and as a firm that takes pride in performance as well as client service, this is a true badge of honor for us."

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $108 billion in discretionary assets and over $724 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

