Hamilton Lane Partners with Technology Solutions Platform IDR to Streamline the Private Markets Onboarding Process

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) announced an investment in and partnership with investor onboarding platform IDR, which securely streamlines the private markets onboarding process including across fund subscription, KYC, tax and Money Laundering Reporting Officer services. The investment amount was not disclosed.

Through IDR's technology platform, private markets investors are approved once to create a digital passport, which can be securely connected to fund managers and service providers throughout the fundraising lifecycle. The technology provides a central, globally accepted and standardized investor onboarding solution, connecting all parties involved in the investment process and supporting the entire onboarding workflow across subscription, internationally compliant KYC, tax and Money Laundering Reporting Officer services. The IDR hub is efficient, private and easy to use for investors while fund managers can control their whole onboarding process in one place and pre-approve investors across all of their investment strategies and jurisdictions.

"Our partnership with IDR is emblematic of our commitment to increase efficiency and improve the private markets user experience for all parties – investors, fund managers, and our own teams. We've implemented IDR onboarding services throughout our portfolio of fund offerings to help maintain consistent oversight and streamline our KYC and AML processes. This has led to continued operational efficiencies as well as cost, time and resource savings. Our partnership with IDR underscores our commitment to utilizing technology to provide secure and streamlined access to the private markets," said Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Hamilton Lane.

IDR Founder and CEO Tim Andrews commented, "We are excited to build on our existing relationship with Hamilton Lane and welcome them as a shareholder. We value their leadership within private markets and look forward to working closely with them as both a strategic partner and valued client as we continue on our mission of delivering a fully digital investor onboarding solution that makes investing in private markets faster, easier and more cost-effective."

IDR is the only regulated and fully digital investor onboarding solution, offering a one-and-done approach that makes investing faster, easier and more cost-effective and currently services more than 40,000 investors and 5,600 funds across 300 fund managers.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs over 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $818 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $117 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $701 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

About IDR

IDR is a founder-led organization that provides a central, globally accepted, and standardized way for investors to onboard, offering a one-and-done approach across the entire investor onboarding process – fund subscription, KYC, tax, and MLRO services. Supported by its experienced team, investors enjoy swift and efficient onboarding with live assistance when required. Once approved, investors can connect their 'IDR Investment Passport' to each of their investments while fund managers gain access to a pre-approved investor base across jurisdictions, products, and service providers. IDR now has over 40,000 pre-approved investors on our hub, supporting over 5,600 funds. For more information, please visit www.idrgroup.com or follow IDR on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/theidregister/.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane