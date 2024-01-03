Hamilton Wingo's Barrett Robin Named One of the Top Young Lawyers in Dallas

News provided by

Hamilton Wingo LLP

03 Jan, 2024, 13:21 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced plaintiffs trial lawyer Barrett Robin from Dallas' Hamilton Wingo has earned selection as one of the city's leading young lawyers on the 2024 Best Lawyers Under 40 list from the publishers of D Magazine.

Mr. Robin represents Hamilton Wingo's clients in all types of serious personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits, including representing individuals and families in insurance coverage disputes to help cover past and future medical bills, property losses, and other financial burdens caused by the negligence of others.

"We are proud to see Barrett named among the city's leading attorneys for people who often need a lawyer the very first time," says Hamilton Wingo's Paul Wingo. "He plays key roles in some of our most significant cases based on his ability to find truth and justice for our clients with the care and respect they deserve."

Mr. Robin was nominated for the Best Young Lawyers honor by other attorneys in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A blue-ribbon panel of local lawyers assembled by D Magazine vet the panel of nominees to make the final selections in conjunction with the publication's editors. There is no way to buy a spot on the annual list of the city's best.

Earlier this year, Mr. Robin and Hamilton Wingo partner Damian Williams were recognized by TopVerdict.com for winning 2022's largest uninsured motorist verdict in any Texas court. Together, they successfully represented a woman in Denton County District Court in a lawsuit against her insurance company for failing to honor her policy following a wreck caused by the driver of an 18-wheeler who had no insurance.

Hamilton Wingo, based in Dallas, Texas, is one of the country's premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's skilled and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP

