Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo, Brad Jackson Ranked Among Texas' Best for Personal Injury Trials, Business Litigation

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Wingo partners Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo, and Brad Jackson are ranked among the state's top attorneys for personal injury trials and business disputes on the 2024 Texas Super Lawyers list.

All three attorneys have been ranked on the annual roster of the leading lawyers in Texas for years.

Published by Thomson Reuters, the Texas Super Lawyers list follows nominations from law firm managing partners and other attorneys, a detailed independent research process, and a final review by a blue-ribbon panel of anonymous legal industry leaders. No more than 5 percent of eligible Texas attorneys are selected each year.

Mr. Hamiliton is recognized in Texas Super Lawyers for his years of work in significant personal injury lawsuits and business litigation. Mr. Wingo is listed for his personal injury expertise, with Mr. Jackson earning high marks for his representation of individuals, companies, and partnerships in business lawsuits and other civil cases.

The three Hamilton Wingo attorneys focus on serious personal injury and wrongful death cases and high-stakes business disputes. The trio recently claimed spots in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America for their work in the same types of cases. Their selections followed Hamilton Wingo's second consecutive year as Dallas' No. 1 Personal Injury Law Firm in Texas Lawyer newspaper's 2024 Best Of rankings.

Hamilton Wingo's recent wins for clients include a $6 million verdict against Walmart in a personal injury case decided by a Fort Worth jury this spring. The firm's record-setting $7.37 billion verdict two years ago is the top wrongful death verdict in Dallas County history. The jury's award was ranked as the year's largest verdict nationwide and the "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022" by the Courtroom View Network.

