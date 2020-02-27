Hamilton Wingo's Fabiola Segovia Appointed by Dallas Hispanic Bar Association to Board of Directors

"I'm honored to serve in this role and to continue to work with such a dedicated and accomplished group of leaders," Segovia said. "The experiences and perspectives of our new Board members will help us identify and expand opportunities to teach about voting rights in the underserved Hispanic communities."

Segovia brings years of experience with voting rights and civic engagement. Most notably is her recent work with the non-profit, March to the Polls. Segovia volunteers as a guest speaker, where she encourages high school seniors to register to vote and become engaged in their community. In two years, this organization has registered more than 4,000 high school seniors to vote.

"We are extremely proud of Fabiola for her fervent representation of our clients and salute her devotion to the community," said Chris Hamilton, owner and partner of Hamilton Wingo, LLP. "We are lucky to have her as a member of our team and support her continued work."

Segovia is the recipient of the 2019 Estrella award, which is presented to a rising star in the DHBA membership who has distinguished themselves and given back to the Hispanic and legal communities. She is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, and is the first attorney from UNT Dallas College of Law to be inducted into the Mac Taylor Inn of Court.

