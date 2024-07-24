Hamilton Zanze Acquires Crossroads Westside

Transaction Bolsters Growing Firm's Presence in Kansas City

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm that owns and operates multifamily communities nationwide, today announced it has purchased Crossroads Westside, a 222-unit apartment community in downtown Kansas City, Mo. The acquisition closed on July 23. Mission Rock Residential, an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has assumed management of the property.

Community amenities at Crossroads Westside include a saltwater pool, dog spa, modern fitness center, private art garden, business center and co-working spaces.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Kansas City metro through the acquisition of Crossroads Westside," said David Nelson, President and Chief Investment Officer at Hamilton Zanze. "Our Kansas City properties are some of the highest-performing assets in our portfolio, and Crossroads Westside is expected to enhance that performance through its stable, above-market cash yield, resilient resident base and Mission Rock's institutional property management practices. Kansas City is a market touted for its attractive apartment supply dynamics, robust workforce and persistent occupancy, so we hope to capitalize through continued expansion in the market."

Situated at 601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Crossroads Westside was built in 2018 and offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units range in size from 614 square feet to 1,252 square feet. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer glass tile backsplashes, ceiling fans, modern lighting, wood floors, private patios/balconies, thoughtfully designed open-concept floor plans and striking views of the surrounding area. Community amenities include a saltwater pool, dog spa, modern fitness center, expansive sundeck, private art garden, business center, co-working spaces, fire pit, arcade and entertainment lounge.

Crossroads Westside is located within the historic Crossroads Art District, a charming neighborhood with a collection of boutique shops, restaurants, coffee bars, brewpubs, studios and art galleries. Residents also have easy access to Pennway Point, a new family-friendly entertainment district, and are within walking distance of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and two popular shopping districts: Crown Center, which includes Hallmark's international headquarters and the renowned Hallmark Visitors Center, and Country Club Plaza.

This transaction represents Hamilton Zanze's fourth acquisition in 2024.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 124 properties (21,524 units) across 28 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com .

