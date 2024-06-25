Hamilton Zanze Acquires Jade at North Hyde Park

Built in 2022, the Property Sits in Booming Intown Tampa Neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm that owns and operates multifamily communities nationwide, today announced it has purchased Jade at North Hyde Park , a 192-unit apartment community in the North Hyde Park neighborhood in Tampa, Fla. The acquisition closed on June 20 and marks Hamilton Zanze's entry into the Florida market as it continues to expand its national portfolio.

Amenities at Jade at North Hyde Park include a courtyard pool, fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, independent co-working spaces and onsite pet spa.

"We are excited to announce our first acquisition in Florida," said David Nelson, President and Chief Investment Officer at Hamilton Zane. "After monitoring the market for several years, we have secured an infill property in Tampa at a meaningful discount to replacement cost. This is the right asset, at the right time. We look forward to utilizing our broker and owner relationships to further expand HZ's portfolio into Florida."

Situated at 608 N. Willow Ave., Jade at North Hyde Park was built in 2022 and offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units range in size from 463 square feet to 1,421 square feet. Apartment features include abundant natural lighting, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, undermount sinks, vinyl plank and carpeted flooring, smart home systems, electronic locks, washers, dryers and built-in wine storage in select homes. Community amenities include a fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, independent co-working spaces and conference room, courtyard pool with adjacent outdoor yoga lawn, onsite pet spa, garage parking, secured parcel receiving room and bicycle storage.

Jade at North Hyde Park also offers an easy commute to downtown Tampa, The University of Tampa, Armature Works, Ybor City and the Tampa Riverwalk. In addition, the Green Spine urban commuter trail allows residents to walk or bike to restaurants and recreational attractions throughout the area.

The sale represents Hamilton Zanze's third acquisition in 2024.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 119 properties (21,725 units) across 27 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com .

