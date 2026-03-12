Hamilton Zanze Announces Sale of Tresa at Arrowhead

Firm Owned the 360-Home Community in Glendale, Ariz., for Over Nine Years

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze, a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, announced today that it has sold Tresa at Arrowhead, a 360-unit garden-style community in Glendale, Ariz. The firm sponsored the acquisition of the property in May 2016 and closed the disposition on Feb. 26.

Tresa at Arrowhead features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 638 to 1,353 square feet. Originally built in 1998, the community is approximately 25 miles northwest of Phoenix.

"The sale of Tresa at Arrowhead marks our 16th disposition in Arizona," said Anthony Ly, senior director of transactions at Hamilton Zanze. "Arizona was among the initial markets Hamilton Zanze entered since our founding in 2001, and we've remained steadfast believers in the attributes of the state. Our continued activity in the market underscores our strong track record here, and we'll continue to pursue future opportunities."

The commuter-friendly location is situated moments east of Loop 101, which provides connectivity to the greater Phoenix area.

Common-area amenities at the gated community include an outdoor swimming pool with spa, sun deck, sauna, poolside grill, barbecue and picnic area, remodeled resident clubhouse, game room, dog park and an onsite fitness center. Residents also have access to digital package lockers, carports and detached garages.

Homes feature separate dining areas, in-home washers and dryers, plush carpeting, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans, air conditioning, pre-installed WiFi and private patios or balconies. Select homes contain vaulted ceilings, wood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances.

The sale represents Hamilton Zanze's first disposition of 2026. The firm has sold over $4.5 billion in multifamily properties since its founding in 2001.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of $8.1 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company and its affiliates' portfolio currently comprises 88 assets (25,356 units) across 29 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

