Nickolas Oar Named Bay Area Commercial Real Estate Rising Star by The Registry

Award Recognizes His Impact on Portfolio Growth and His Devoted Mentorship

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze, a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced that Associate Director of Acquisitions Nickolas Oar has been named a 2026 Bay Area CRE Rising Star by The Registry, a site that covers real estate news in Northern California. He was honored in the Emerging Leader category. The awards recognize professionals under 40 who are making significant contributions to the Bay Area commercial real estate market.

Nickolas Oar, associate director of acquisitions at Hamilton Zanze, primarily oversees the sourcing, acquisition, debt structuring, business plan development and execution of potential investments across the Midwest and Southwest regions of the U.S.

Oar, who joined Hamilton Zanze in 2021, "represents the next generation of commercial real estate leadership: an analytical thinker, a strategic dealmaker and a mentor whose impact reaches beyond transaction volume," The Registry said. The outlet lauded his impact on the Bay Area and national multifamily markets, noting that he has been a driving force in Hamilton Zanze's acquisitions activity in San Francisco and the Midwest.

"Nickolas has played an invaluable role in the success and growth of our company," said David Nelson, president and chief investment officer of Hamilton Zanze. "His intelligence, tireless work ethic and commitment to excellence have enabled us to strategically acquire institutional-quality apartment communities at attractive price points. Our ability to consistently grow our portfolio in a tough market for transactions speaks volumes about the skill and leadership Nickolas brings to our firm. He is richly deserving of this honor from The Registry."

Oar primarily oversees the sourcing, acquisition, debt structuring, business plan development and execution of potential investments across the Midwest and Southwest regions of the U.S. He has played a significant role in the growth of Revere Housing, Hamilton Zanze's subsidiary that focuses on rent-controlled apartment properties in San Francisco. As of early 2026, Revere Housing has sponsored the acquisition of more than 3,700 units. In addition, over the course of three years, Oar sourced and closed acquisitions totaling $320 million in value in metro Kansas City and Henderson, Nev., two of Hamilton Zanze's most targeted markets.

Having been swiftly promoted from associate to associate director, Oar is working to modernize Hamilton Zanze's investment platform through the incorporation of artificial intelligence and advanced data solutions.

"I'm honored and grateful to receive this recognition," Oar said. "We're doing great things at Hamilton Zanze; always innovating our investment approach. By focusing on the resident experience and embracing a deep pride in investor stewardship, we're able to generate durable, substantial returns and generational wealth. It's a privilege to work with such high-quality colleagues and to play my role in helping this company excel. I'm excited about all that we will accomplish in 2026 and beyond."

Prior to joining Hamilton Zanze, Oar worked in financial planning and analysis at an international fintech startup. He earned his B.S. in Architectural Design and M.S. in Civil Engineering from Stanford, with an M.S. in Finance from Villanova. He is a citizen of both the U.S. and Australia.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of $8.1 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company and its affiliates' portfolio currently comprises 271 properties (25,356 units) across 29 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

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SOURCE Hamilton Zanze & Company