Hamilton Zanze Sponsors the Acquisition of City Limits

Garden-Style Apartment Community Features 254 Homes in the Nashville Metro Area

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, announced today that it has sponsored the purchase of City Limits , a 254-unit garden-style community situated between the Middle Tennessee towns of Columbia and Spring Hill in the southern Nashville metro area. The acquisition closed on Feb. 25.

Built in 2022, City Limits features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 779 to 1,458 square feet. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, grilling station, resident clubhouse, conference room, recreation room, onsite pet park and pet spa, playground, putting green, sand volleyball court and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Mission Rock Residential, an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has assumed management of the community, which is located on 16 landscaped acres approximately seven miles north of Columbia's downtown district and four miles southwest of Spring Hill.

"We are pleased to expand our presence in the Nashville MSA with the acquisition of our third property in the Spring Hill/Maury County submarket," said David Nelson , president and chief investment officer at Hamilton Zanze. "The area has experienced substantial growth over the past 15 years and is well positioned to benefit from continued population growth across the broader Nashville region. The asset's proximity to major employers—including GM's largest North American manufacturing plant and Maury Regional Medical Center—along with its strong construction quality and affluent local demographics made it a compelling addition to our portfolio."

Situated at 2513 Nashville Highway, City Limits features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 779 to 1,458 square feet. Built in 2022, the three-story community provides near-direct connectivity to the small-town charm contained within Columbia and Spring Hill, including boutique shops, historical sites and a variety of dining options. Additionally, Nashville and its vast array of entertainment options are within a 40-minute drive of the community.

Homes feature custom cabinetry, wood-inspired plank flooring, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, upgraded plumbing fixtures, oversized primary bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, ceiling fans, air conditioning, garden bathtubs and private patios or balconies.

The transaction represents Hamilton Zanze's second sponsored acquisition of 2026. The company sponsored the acquisition of seven communities in 2025.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of $8.1 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company and its affiliates' portfolio currently comprises 88 assets (25,356 units) across 29 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

