Hamilton Zanze Announces Sale of Villages at Parktown

Firm Owned the 309-Home Community in Deer Park, Texas for 11 Years

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze, a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, announced today that it has sold Villages at Parktown, a 309-unit garden-style community in Deer Park, Texas. The firm sponsored the acquisition of the property in May 2014 and closed the sale on Dec. 19.

Villages at Parktown features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes ranging from 810 to 1,600 square feet. Common-area amenities at the community include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, sundeck, barbecue/picnic area, fitness center and onsite playground.

"We are thrilled with the sale of Villages at Parktown," said Anthony Ly, senior director of transactions at Hamilton Zanze. "This community represented a unique opportunity in a limited-supply submarket, and its larger units, including some as spacious as 1,600 square feet, proved highly attractive to residents. By building on that foundation through unit upgrades and the addition of a brand-new clubhouse and pool, we were able to create a better resident experience."

Situated at 500 W Pasadena Boulevard, Villages at Parktown features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes ranging from 810 to 1,600 square feet. The Gulf Plains location is approximately 20 miles southeast of Houston and 10 miles west of Trinity Bay. The commuter-friendly location easily connects to Highway 225 (Pasadena Freeway), Interstate 10 and the Sam Houston Tollway, which provide connectivity to the greater Houston area and beyond.

Common-area amenities at the pet-friendly community include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, sundeck, barbecue/picnic area, fitness center and an onsite playground. Homes include walk-in closets, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and private patios or balconies. Select homes feature wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry and private yards.

Villages at Parktown is surrounded by dining, entertainment and recreational options, including The Battleground Golf Course and San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site. Several grocery options are within a short commute, as well.

The sale represented Hamilton Zanze's ninth disposition of 2025. The firm has sold over $4.5 billion in multifamily properties since its founding in 2001.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of over $7.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company's portfolio currently comprises 120 properties (21,606 units) across 28 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

