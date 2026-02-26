Hamilton Zanze Contributes Ninth Multifamily Asset to the HZ Evergreen Fund

Colorado Community Expands the Fund's Diversified Portfolio of Multifamily Properties

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced that Greens at Van de Water Apartments in Loveland, Colo., has been contributed to the HZ Evergreen Fund , bringing the Fund's total holdings to nine properties. The Class-A, garden-style community, which features 252 apartment homes, occupies a highly desirable location with access to major employment centers, retail amenities and abundant outdoor recreation in Northern Colorado.

The HZ Evergreen Fund, launched in August 2024, was designed to provide investors with access to a portfolio of institutional-quality multifamily communities sourced from Hamilton Zanze’s national holdings.

The latest addition broadens the Evergreen Fund's presence across the Colorado, Kansas, Arizona, Oregon and Washington markets and strengthens its long-term strategy of generating stable income through a diversified mix of regions and asset types.

"Adding Greens at Van de Water continues our strategy of building a durable, diversified portfolio capable of performing across cycles," said Kurt Houtkooper , CEO of Hamilton Zanze. "The community aligns with the Evergreen Fund's focus on stable, well-located assets in markets with strong economic fundamentals. Over the past year, the Fund has made meaningful progress, and we remain committed to delivering predictable income, tax efficiency and long-term value creation for our investors."

The Fund aims to deliver consistent income and long-term appreciation while offering simplified tax reporting and estate-planning advantages. It also allows investors to complete tax-deferred 721 exchanges, converting existing property ownership into Fund units.

At the end of 2025, the Evergreen Fund exceeded $500 million in total asset value, a reflection of steady growth, increased distributions and significant progress on renovations across its initial contributed properties.

During 2025, the Fund completed several major initiatives, including three new property contributions, increased quarterly distributions and upgrades across its earliest holdings, with renovation activity underway on more recent additions. In addition, the Fund launched a distribution reinvestment plan, allowing investors to automatically reinvest quarterly distributions.

Industry forecasts entering 2026 indicate a meaningful slowdown in new multifamily supply, creating a more constructive environment for stabilized assets and recently improved communities. These conditions support the Fund's long-term strategy and outlook across its target markets. For more information, visit The HZ Evergreen Fund page on Hamilton Zanze's website.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of $8.1 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company and its affiliates' portfolio currently comprises 88 assets (25,356 units) across 29 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com .

