Hamilton Zanze Sponsors the Acquisition of Fairways on Green Valley

Garden-Style Apartment Community Features 320 Homes in Henderson, Nev.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, announced today that it has sponsored the purchase of Fairways on Green Valley , a 320-unit garden-style community in Henderson, Nev. The acquisition closed on Feb. 19.

Mission Rock Residential, an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has assumed management of the community, which is located in the charming Green Valley South neighborhood and adjacent to The Legacy Golf Club.

Community amenities at Fairways on Green Valley in Henderson, Nev., include a resort-style swimming pool, resident clubhouse, business center, game room, golf simulator and onsite fitness center.

"We've long admired the Henderson submarket, and we're very excited to re-enter the market at a time when we see so much upside," said David Nelson, president and chief investment officer at Hamilton Zanze. "Given the minimal supply, diverse employment base and resilient renter demographic, rental fundamentals in Green Valley South are and will continue to be extremely compelling. Fairways on Green Valley represents a fantastic opportunity to re-enter the market through a well-maintained, institutionally-operated asset in a fantastic location poised for consistent and substantial value appreciation."

Situated at 1851 N Green Valley Parkway, Fairways on Green Valley features one- and two-bedroom homes ranging from 725 to 1,035 square feet. Built in 1990, the community sits moments north of the Las Vegas Beltway (Interstate 215), which serves as the gateway to the greater Las Vegas area. The Beltway connects to the Purple Heart Highway (I-11) to the west and key thoroughfare I-15 to the east.

Community amenities at Fairways on Green Valley include a resort-style swimming pool, spa/hot tub, barbecue/picnic area, resident clubhouse, business center, game room, golf simulator, indoor sports court, soccer field and onsite fitness center. The community also features limited-access gated entry and covered parking.

Homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stoves, fireplaces, in-home washers and dryers, large closets, ceiling fans, Roman bathtubs, air conditioning and private patios or balconies. Select homes feature views of the desert, golf course or pool area.

The transaction represents Hamilton Zanze's first sponsored acquisition of 2026. The company sponsored seven acquisitions in 2025.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of $8 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company's portfolio currently comprises 123 properties (22,347 units) across 28 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com .

