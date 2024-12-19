Hamilton Zanze Sponsors the Acquisition of Reserve at Kirkwood

Garden-Style Apartment Community Features 264 Homes in North Tennessee

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced it has sponsored the purchase of Reserve at Kirkwood , a 264-home garden-style apartment community in Clarksville, Tenn. The acquisition closed on Dec. 18.

Mission Rock Residential, an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has assumed management of the property, which is situated approximately 45 miles northwest of Nashville along the Interstate 24 corridor.

Reserve at Kirkwood was built in 2022 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Homes range in size from 805 to 1,305 square feet.

"We are thrilled to announce the sponsored acquisition of our second property in the Clarksville metro area," said David Nelson, President and Chief Investment Officer at Hamilton Zanze. "With significant investments from LG Chem, Amazon and Hankook Tire in the metro area, coupled with the area's strong projected population growth, we are confident in the asset's long-term success."

Homes range in size from 805 to 1,305 square feet and include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, air conditioning, walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios or balconies.

Common-area amenities at the gated community include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, outdoor lounge, barbecue stations, resident clubhouse, business center, WiFi in social spaces, playground, onsite dog park, dog wash station and a state-of -the-art fitness center.

Situated approximately one mile east of I-24, Reserve at Kirkwood is within a 45-minute drive of Nashville's lively entertainment scene and within nine miles of Austin Peay State University. Clarksville's charming downtown area features a blend of historic buildings and a variety of dining, retail and entertainment outlets. The city offers a wide variety of nearby recreational outlets, including Dunbar Cave State Park, McGregor Park and Cumberland Riverwalk.

This transaction represents Hamilton Zanze's seventh sponsored acquisition of 2024.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of over $7.5 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company's portfolio currently comprises 124 properties (22,041 units) across 28 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com .

