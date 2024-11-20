Hamilton Zanze Sponsors the Acquisition of The Highlands Apartments

Garden-Style Community Features 448 Homes in Overland Park, Kan.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced it has sponsored the purchase of The Highlands, a 448-home garden-style apartment community in Overland Park, Kan. The acquisition closed on Nov. 14. Mission Rock Residential, an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has assumed management of the property, which is situated approximately 12 miles southwest of Kansas City along the Interstate 35 corridor.

"Hamilton Zanze is very excited to further expand its presence in the Kansas City metro through sponsoring the acquisition of The Highlands," said David Nelson, president and chief investment officer at Hamilton Zanze. "Our KC portfolio continues to be a high performer in a turbulent national multifamily market. By sponsoring the acquisition of The Highlands, we expect to continue this trend by capitalizing on the submarket's attractive apartment supply-and-demand dynamics and robust employment growth. Kansas City remains a target market for HZ's investors, and we are excited for further portfolio growth in 2025 and beyond."

Located at 10080 W. 80th Street, The Highlands was built in 2005 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Homes range in size from 791 to 1,452 square feet and include stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves, hard-surface countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring, modern cabinetry, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, ceiling fans, private patios or balconies and plush carpeting in the bedrooms.

Community amenities include two saltwater swimming pools, outdoor kitchen with grills, renovated clubhouse and gourmet kitchen, resident lounge with pool table, work-from-home spaces, theater room, tennis court, onsite pet park, eco-enhanced wildlife areas and a 24-hour fitness center with deluxe equipment and a yoga studio with spin bikes. The controlled-access community also includes rentable guest suites, rentable scooters and bikes, WiFi in common areas and detached garages.

Located just east of I-35 in the Highpoint Village neighborhood, The Highlands sits two miles west of downtown Overland Park. The downtown area features a variety of boutique retailers and an abundance of dining and entertainment options. The city also is home to the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and the Sprint World Headquarters Campus.

This transaction represents Hamilton Zanze's sixth sponsored acquisition of 2024.

