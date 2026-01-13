Hammes and NOVO Development break ground on new medical office building in Scottsdale, Arizona

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, is developing a new 34,000-square-foot medical office building in Scottsdale, Arizona, in partnership with Phoenix-based NOVO Development. The medical office building will serve as an anchor component of the new 43-acre Sierra Bloom mixed-use wellness campus.

Rendering of new medical office building at Sierra Bloom in Scottsdale, AZ

The building's anchor tenant will be a premier orthopedic group, Arizona Sports Medicine Center (ASMC), which is part of Abrazo Medical Group, a division of Abrazo Health. ASMC will occupy the majority of the new space, offering sports medicine, imaging, and other advanced medical services designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of the Scottsdale community.

"NOVO is honored to have been selected by Abrazo to deliver this new location for ASMC," said Kurt Rosene of NOVO Development. "We are excited to partner with Hammes to develop this first-phase medical office building at Sierra Bloom."

The medical office building is anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, with a topping out ceremony slated for late March.

The Sierra Bloom medical office building represents another investment in the region for Hammes, which completed a 48,000-square-foot medical office building in Buckeye, Arizona, in 2024.

"This project reflects our continued commitment to developing high-quality healthcare environments that support providers and improve patient access to specialized medical services," said Hammes Partners Senior Vice President Steve Buckeridge. "We're proud to partner with NOVO Development and Abrazo on this state-of-the-art facility."

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

SOURCE Hammes