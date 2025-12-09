Hammes Healthcare announces addition of Lisa Lieberman as Operational Readiness Executive

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, is pleased to welcome Lisa Lieberman as an Operational Readiness Executive in New York City. In this role, Lisa will partner with healthcare organizations to guide operational readiness, transition, and activation planning for new and renovated facilities, helping clients achieve seamless openings and long-term operational success.

Lisa brings three decades of experience from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), where she played a pivotal role in advancing operational and system transformation. Her expertise spans from clinical operations to supply chain to business intelligence, complex stakeholder management, and system technology integration. Throughout her tenure, she integrated processes, people, and technology to drive efficiency, elevate patient and staff experience, and support organizational growth. Lisa's curiosity, resourcefulness, and ability to bring people together have provided stability in dynamic healthcare settings and led to measurable success in managing large-scale change.

"Lisa's expansive experience as a senior health system executive gives her a rare 360-degree perspective of what it takes to operationalize complex healthcare environments," said Liezl Diaz, Vice President, Hammes Healthcare. "Her deep knowledge of operations, supply chain, hospital administration, and design and construction uniquely positions her to guide clients through the high-stakes process of activating new facilities with confidence and precision."

During her time at MSK, Lisa played a key role in the organization's $7 billion capital expansion program, involved in planning and activating new clinical facilities across New York City and the Tri-State area, including multi-disciplinary centers, a short-stay surgical center, and a state-of-the-art laboratory medicine building that expanded the system's reach and readiness for patient population growth.

Lisa holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, a Master of Public Health from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Tufts University.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States.

SOURCE Hammes