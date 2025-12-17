Hammes launches adaptive reuse healthcare project in Birmingham, Alabama

Vacant department store at Brookwood Village Mall will house state-of-the-art orthopedic center for Andrews Sports Medicine

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, is pleased to announce the start of a transformative adaptive reuse project in Birmingham, Alabama, that will bring world-class orthopedic care and expanded outpatient services to the community.

Rendering of the new Andrews Sports Medicine Center at Brookwood Village Mall

Hammes recently acquired a vacant two-story department store at Brookwood Village Mall, which it will redevelop into a state-of-the-art clinical and surgical destination. The project's initial phase will involve redeveloping the first floor into a 61,000-square-foot orthopedic clinic that will be occupied by Andrews Sports Medicine. The anticipated opening of the new clinic is June 2027.

"For decades, Andrews Sports Medicine has set the national standard in orthopedic excellence, helping athletes and patients recover and return to the activities they love," said Lisa Warren, CEO of Andrews Sports Medicine. "This new facility will further that mission through even greater access and a highly visible, centralized location."

Construction began in early December, with a focus on existing building and structural upgrades needed to support the medical uses and an extensive parking conversion. As part of the redevelopment, Hammes will convert several floors of adjacent mall space into structured parking, delivering more than 600 parking spaces to support patient and staff access.

The Brookwood Village site, which was sourced by Veritas Medical Real Estate Advisors, is ideally located among a diverse blend of office, commercial and retail, making it an attractive hub. The development of an additional medical office building on adjacent property is being contemplated for a later phase.

"By reinvesting in an existing structure in an ideal location, this project not only accelerates delivery of orthopedic services but also brings new energy and purpose to a key property in Birmingham," said Arvin Taneja, Hammes Partners Vice President. "We are proud to partner with Andrews Sports Medicine and all of our partners on this unique project that advances access, sustainability, and community revitalization."

The project team includes Brasfield & Gorrie as the construction manager, Davis Stokes Collaborative as the architect, PMC Consulting Engineers as the MEP engineer, Structural Affiliates as the structural engineer and Schoel Engineering as the civil engineer.

This project demonstrates the growing opportunities provided by adaptive reuse in healthcare real estate, achieving speed-to-market delivery, reducing environmental impact and revitalizing underutilized commercial assets.

Hammes was engaged on a similar adaptive reuse project in New York: the UR Medicine Saunders Center for Orthopaedics and Physical Performance, which was completed in late 2023. This comprehensive 330,000-square-foot orthopedic facility—the largest in the Northeastern United States—was redeveloped from a former Sears within an active shopping mall.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

