Hammes breaks ground on expansion at Specialists Hospital Shreveport to enhance access to advanced spine and orthopedic care

MILWAUKEE, Wis., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of an expansion project at Specialists Hospital Shreveport, a physician-owned surgical hospital that provides specialized orthopedic and spine procedures. The project will expand surgical capabilities and sterile processing and central sterile services capacity, further strengthening access to advanced spine and orthopedic care for patients across Northern Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas.

Hammes Partners acquired the three-story, 65,000-square-foot surgical hospital in 2023. At that time, the hospital performed an average of 6,100 surgical cases annually, but with limited space for its sterile processing department.

Leveraging Hammes' expertise in healthcare operations and facility planning, the team conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the hospital's perioperative platform to identify opportunities for operational efficiency and future growth. Through on-site assessments, clinical workflow reviews and collaborative design sessions, Hammes provided clinical and operational guidance on an expansion and renovation project.

The project, which is now underway, includes the phased construction of a 7,100-square-foot podium addition and a 1,000-square-foot renovation that will expand the building's floor plan to support:

Expanded sterile processing services

A new loading dock and materials management area

Two new operating rooms

Renovations will also modernize and reorganize the sterile processing department, enabling improved surgical throughput and positioning the hospital for continued volume growth.

"This expansion project highlights the strength and breadth of the Hammes platform—bringing together our clinical, operational and real estate development expertise to quickly and efficiently evaluate the hospital's needs and deliver a thoughtfully designed solution," said Steve Buckeridge, Hammes Partners Senior Vice President. "By integrating these capabilities, we were able to collaborate closely with Specialists Hospital Shreveport to design a space that supports current workflows while positioning the hospital for future growth and continued delivery of advanced spine and orthopedic care."

The architect on the project is Corgan and the construction manager is Hand Construction.

Hammes retains ownership of the facility and continues to provide property management services for Specialists Hospital Shreveport.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

SOURCE Hammes