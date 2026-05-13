Hammes named one of Modern Healthcare's 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

MILWAUKEE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This marks the fourth consecutive year the firm has participated in the program—and the fourth consecutive year Hammes has earned a spot on the list.

Modern Healthcare 2026 Best Places to Work

"Healthcare is changing rapidly as new technologies are adopted on both the clinical and administrative sides," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "Still, the most forward-looking companies understand that employees are the heart of their organizations. Creating the right culture, with the appropriate mix of financial rewards, training and career advancement opportunities—as embodied by our honorees of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare—will be imperative for long-term employee and employer success."

"Receiving this honor for the fourth consecutive year is especially meaningful as we also celebrate our organization's 35th anniversary," said Patrick Hammes. "As we reflect on our history and the growth of our company over the last 35 years, this recognition is a testament to the values that have shaped our culture—maintaining the highest ethical standards, leading with experience and leadership, delivering quality and excellence in all we do, and honoring the fiduciary responsibility we have to our clients, investors, tenants and each other."

The annual Best Places to Work in Healthcare program identifies and honors outstanding employers throughout the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group to conduct a rigorous assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

The complete list of 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

SOURCE Hammes