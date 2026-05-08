Hammes celebrates the completion of Boca Grande Health Clinic in Boca Grande, Florida

MILWAUKEE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, joined leaders from Boca Grande Health Clinic and the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation on May 5 for a dedication ceremony and tours of the new Boca Grande Health Clinic in Boca Grande, Florida.

Boca Grande Health Clinic in Boca Grande, Florida

Hammes served as project manager for the program, which includes the newly completed facility as well as renovations and an expansion of the existing clinic. The project was delivered through a multi-phased implementation strategy designed to minimize disruption to patients and staff while optimizing clinic resource utilization.

The new facility represents a major advancement in Boca Grande Health Clinic's strategic vision to enhance operational efficiency and expand access to high-quality healthcare services for the Gasparilla Island community. The clinic will offer primary and urgent (same-day) care, plus expanded laboratory and imaging services, a retail pharmacy, and infection-control-ready negative pressure rooms. The renovation components support a comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation program.

"This project is a great example of how collaboration, flexibility and disciplined project management can deliver meaningful results on a fast-track timeline," said Wade Milligan, Regional Vice President, Southeast, Hammes. "We worked closely with clinic leadership to align scope, schedule, and budget, ensuring the community could benefit from expanded healthcare services on the island as quickly as possible."

The completion of the new facility and continued renovation efforts position Boca Grande Health Clinic to better serve Gasparilla Island residents and workers, with expanded capabilities and improved patient experiences. The project was made possible through the generosity of community donations to the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation's capital campaign, which ensured the new facilities meet the evolving needs of the community.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

SOURCE Hammes