Hammes celebrates completion of Moffitt Speros Outpatient Center

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, is proud to celebrate the completion of the Moffitt Speros Outpatient Center in Pasco County, Florida, which opened to patients on January 26.

Moffitt Speros Outpatient Center | Photo Credit: Warren Jagger

Hammes served as Moffitt's project manager for the new 120,000-square-foot outpatient center, which is located within Speros, a 775-acre innovation hub situated inside a larger 10,000-acre development in Pasco County. The facility represents a major expansion of Moffitt Cancer Center's presence in Florida, bringing cancer care closer to communities in Pasco County and the greater Tampa Bay region.

The new outpatient center will provide infusion services, clinical space, radiology, and radiation oncology. It will also include the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Proton Therapy Center, a 30,000-square-foot proton therapy treatment center, which will open this summer.

"We are proud to celebrate the opening of the Moffitt Speros Outpatient Center and our partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center," said Wade Milligan, Regional Vice President of Hammes Healthcare. "This milestone represents our shared commitment to delivering complex healthcare facilities on time and with precision."

Hammes has been a long-standing project management partner to Moffitt Cancer Center, supporting several major capital projects across the region, including the Moffitt Discovery & Innovation Center at Speros, which will open this fall.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

