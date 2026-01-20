Two Hammes development projects named finalists in 2025 HREI Insights Awards

Recognition highlights excellence in healthcare real estate development and outpatient care innovation

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, has been named a finalist for two award categories in the 2025 Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) Awards, a national awards program dedicated to recognizing excellence in healthcare real estate development and executive leadership.

The awards are presented by Minneapolis-based HREI, a media organization that covers healthcare real estate development, financing and investment.

Hammes' Surgery Center of Lee's Summit in Lee's Summit, Missouri, is a finalist in the category of Best New Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities (Less than 25,000 square feet). The 18,800-square-foot ambulatory surgery center was developed on the Lee's Summit Medical Center campus on behalf of Surgery Ventures, powered by HCA Healthcare, and 16 physician partners.

The new state-of-the-art, on-campus facility is a highly efficient environment that enhances patient flow and accessibility. It has three operating rooms and two procedure rooms equipped with advanced surgical technology to support a wide range of specialties, including bariatrics, colorectal surgery, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, podiatry, and urology. To meet Surgery Ventures' strategic timeline, Hammes accelerated development and construction, enabling patient care to begin immediately in early 2025.

Hammes was also named a finalist for the River Prairie Surgery Center project in Altoona, Wisconsin. The River Prairie Surgery Center is a unique redevelopment project in which Hammes acquired a vacant medical facility and partnered with Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Oakleaf) to rapidly transform the building into a 32,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center and medical office building.

Leveraging the building's existing infrastructure, Hammes led planning, development, and construction to add two operating rooms, three procedure rooms, and expanded specialty spaces. Construction began in March 2025 and was completed by late September 2025, allowing occupancy and operational preparation months ahead of a traditional ground-up schedule.

"This recognition reflects Hammes' demonstrated development track record and commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality outpatient facilities that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients," said Justin Shea, Hammes Partners Principal.

Winners of the 13th annual HREI Insights Awards will be announced and presented on Tuesday, February 3, at the 2026 RevistaMed Medical Real Estate Investment Forum in Palos Verdes, California.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

