Hammes ranked as nation's No. 1 developer in annual Outpatient Real Estate Development Report

MILWAUKEE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, has been ranked as the nation's No. 1 outpatient healthcare developer based on 2025 activity in the 2026 Outpatient Real Estate Development Report.

The annual report, published by healthcare real estate data firm Revista in partnership with Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) magazine, ranks development firms by the total square footage of outpatient real estate projects that started or completed construction during the year. These projects included medical office buildings, ambulatory surgery centers and specialized outpatient care facilities.

The 2026 report reflects data collected from voluntary surveys and proprietary research across more than 170 companies nationwide. The report noted a year-over-year increase in development activity in terms of both total square footage and total dollar volume, despite the number of projects that broke ground remaining virtually unchanged.

This is Hammes' seventh year participating in the report, having been ranked the No. 1 overall developer by square footage in four of the past seven years.

"We attribute our consistent success in outpatient real estate development to the breadth of our strategic advisory, project delivery and capitalization service offering, coupled with the fostering of long-term relationships with healthcare providers across the country," said Todd Kibler, Managing Principal of Hammes Partners. "2026 marks our 35th anniversary as a platform, highlighting the experience and relationships we've built working with healthcare systems, regional and community hospital operators, academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks and independent specialty groups."

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

SOURCE Hammes