Hampton Water Rosé Joins Princess Cruises’ Love Line Premium Liquors Collection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises has announced Hampton Water Rosé as the latest addition to the Love Line Premium Liquors Collection. Known for its vibrant flavors and refined craftsmanship, the Hampton Water portfolio will offer Princess guests a still and sparkling rosé for toasting special moments at sea.

Crafted in partnership with Jesse Bongiovi and his dad, Jon Bon Jovi, along with world-renowned winemaker, Gérard Bertrand, Hampton Water Rosé has received critical acclaim for its quality and lively fresh wine. The wines are available fleetwide and included in Princess Premier and Princess Plus beverage packages.

"Our Love Line Collection celebrates the spirit of connection through premium, celebrity-crafted libations that elevate the onboard experience," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. "Hampton Water Rosé is more than a wine - it's a reflection of the lifestyle our guests embrace: vibrant, celebratory, and inspired by the stars they love."

Princess Cruises Love Line Premium Liquors Collection features a selection of thoughtfully curated wines and spirits, offering both alcohol and non-alcoholic options with a diverse lineup of celebrity-crafted beverages:

Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey

Meili Vodka by Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson

Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber

Archer Roose co-owned by Elizabeth Banks

Seven Daughters Moscato by Taraji P. Henson

Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc and Red Blend co-founded by Jason Aldean, Kasi Wicks and Chuck Wicks

Love Prosecco by Romero Britto

Zero Alcohol Sparkling Rosé by Kylie Minogue

Betty Booze by Blake Lively

"Hampton Water is about bringing people together over great conversation and even better wine," said Jesse Bongiovi. "To have it featured aboard Princess Cruises - a place where countless memories and connections are made - is an incredible opportunity to share our rosé with people who truly value celebration and togetherness."

The addition of Hampton Water Rosé builds on Princess Cruises' reputation for delivering exceptional culinary and beverage experiences, ensuring guests have access to innovative and exclusive offerings during their voyage.

*Princess' Love Line non-alcohol beverages may contain up to 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV). These beverages are classified as non-alcoholic under U.S. regulations but may contain trace amounts of alcohol.

About Hampton Water

Jesse and his dad, Jon Bon Jovi, shared a vision to disrupt the wine category with a brand that is unlike all others. The father-son duo created the Hampton Water Wine brand concept, bringing on famed French winemaker, Gérard Bertrand. Launching in 2018 with Hampton Water Rosé, the brand quickly rose above the ranks to be more than just another celebrity brand. It is a family business that has earned four years of 90-point ratings from Wine Spectator, 91 points from Wine Enthusiast and Decanter, and was recognized as an Impact Hot Prospect brand two years in a row. With an incredibly engaged social media presence of over 625,000 followers, Hampton Water is making waves by taking a modern digital approach in an often-traditional category. Seeing such success with the still rosé, Hampton Water is proud to have expanded their brand portfolio with a sparkling rosé in 2024: Hampton Water Bubbly. The brand is creating loyal brand advocates, surpassing their category, and delivering double-digit volume growth year over year.

More information on the company can be found at www.hamptonwaterwine.com, www.facebook.com/hamptonwater, TikTok: @HamptonWater, Instagram: @HamptonWater, and X: @HamptonWater. Sip responsibly.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

