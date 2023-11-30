Han Solo's Blaster Launches to GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title After Selling for More Than $1 Million

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) earned the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title and feature in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 book for the "Most Expensive Prop Gun Sold at Auction" with the sale of the BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster,  made for the character of Han Solo in the original Star Wars trilogy. The gun is the only survivor of the three originals made for A New Hope in 1976, and it sold for $1,057,500 during RIAC's August Premier Auction in 2022.

Han Solo's blaster was previously considered missing and presumed lost forever, requiring new prop blasters to be built for "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." The original prop gun was made in 1976 by London props house Bapty, and its basic components were chosen by Star Wars set decorator Roger Christian and assembled by armorer Carl Schmidt. After the movie, like most props, it was returned to inventory. It was only in 2010 that Terry Watts, the new owner of Bapty, and Schmidt came together to solve the mystery of what happened to Han Solo's blaster.  

The blaster was a Mauser C96 broom handle pistol that was a prop in previous movies, such as the 1968 film "Naked Runner," where Frank Sinatra used it while playing an assassin. The blaster, comprised of military surplus parts, would later serve as the prototype for those carried by Solo throughout the first three Star Wars films. Star Wars fans refer to Han Solo's blaster, one of the most recognizable weapons in movie history, as the "Hero" prop from "Star Wars: A New Hope."

"The growing interest in fine arms as collectibles has led us to achieve record-breaking milestones, including this one," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "Knowing how coveted Star Wars collectibles are, we anticipated great interest in the Han Solo blaster, but we couldn't have imagined we would set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with its sale. It's incredible to be recognized on such a prominent platform, and a testament to the quality we offer our buyers."

As the industry leader in collectible fine arms, RIAC has reached several other record sales figures, including selling Napoleon's Garniture for $2.8 million and Ulysses S. Grant's Revolvers for $5.17 million.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons, and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO, Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales figures, and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and hosts 18-plus auctions each year; Rock Islands Auction Company's new 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility will open in December 2023 at 3600 Harwood Road. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

