Hand & Stone Enlists goHappy to Capture, Measure Frontline Employee Feedback

With goHappy, Hand & Stone will implement company-wide employee engagement surveys for its entire frontline workforce.

John Teza, CEO of Hand & Stone, added: "Providing tools for our franchise owners to maximize engagement and retention remains a key strategic initiative for Hand & Stone in 2022 and beyond. As part of our new 'Voice of the Employee' initiative, our franchise owners are incorporating tools from goHappy into their talent management systems. We know how important our licensed service providers and spa associates are to our business and their feedback will help guide our franchise owners and their managers as to what they are doing well and potential areas of development. With that insight, Hand & Stone operators can continue to be the very best employers in the spa and skincare industry."

With goHappy, Hand & Stone will implement company-wide employee engagement surveys for its entire frontline workforce, including Spa Associates, Licensed Estheticians and Massage Therapists. These surveys will allow Hand & Stone to gather insightful feedback on how engaged its employees are and where it can improve engagement. Alongside goHappy, it will then implement actionable plans to continue raising the bar for its exceptional employee engagement strategies.

About goHappy

goHappy revolutionizes how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the most inclusive and simple app-free technology ever created. Key to goHappy's success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation's largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy's mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy, visit https://gohappyhub.com .

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone is a 500-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring massage and facial services to the masses. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations in 31 states and Canada. The brand has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in both 2021 and 2020, ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list for 2019 in the high investment category and is the fastest-growing spa concept in the country. For more information on Hand & Stone, visit https://handandstonefranchise.com/ .

