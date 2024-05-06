Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Churns Up New Carrot Cake Flavor

Meets customer demand by introducing a classic with a twist

CANFIELD, Ohio, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who crave tradition, Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is recreating a new take on your favorite cake. Serving handcrafted ice cream since 1945, Handel's is thrilled to announce its all-new Carrot Cake Ice Cream, crafted to satisfy those who desire the comfort of the familiar — because why change a winning recipe?

While Gen Z takes the lead in adventuring into new flavor profiles within the food and beverage landscape, The Hartman Group report indicates more than a third of Gen Z has a continued preference for foods they're familiar with. This resonates deeply at Handel's, where the brand proudly upholds its high-quality, made-from-scratch daily recipe created by founder, Alice Handel, nearly 80 years ago.

"Our flavor innovation strategy at Handel's focuses on bringing familiar classics to life in a fun and comforting way, perfectly exemplified through our Carrot Cake recipe," said Jennifer Schuler , CEO of Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. "Ice cream is a universally cherished treat that can be enjoyed in its simplest form yet also serves as a foundation for exploring new and captivating flavors, toppings, and textures."

Carrot Cake features a luscious carrot cake base with cinnamon, nutmeg, bits of raisins, and decadent cream cheese ripple, offering a perfect blend that can be enjoyed by the scoop or the pint.

"With nearly 80 years of flavor innovation under our belt, we have a way of bringing to life flavors that give guests that moment of awe when they say, 'that tastes just like…' and transporting them back to a familiar classic," said Schuler.

Carrot Cake will be available starting now until May 30, 2024 at all Handel's locations while supplies last.

