Handel's Ice Cream Leads Month-Long Effort for Veteran Suicide Prevention

Premium ice cream brand hosts fundraiser in Long Beach, CA on Nov. 8

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its longstanding commitment to honoring and supporting veterans, Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Long Beach and Downey, California, is proud to continue its annual fundraising campaign throughout November in support of veterans' causes. Handel's, named #1 ice cream on the planet by National Geographic, is inviting customers in Long Beach and Downey to round up their purchases at the register to support AMVETS ONE, dedicated to raising awareness about Suicide Prevention for veterans and retired military. As part of its Golden State Tour, the nonprofit organization will be hosting a press conference at Handel's Long Beach, 4201 McGowen St Suite 200, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:30 pm to share their efforts with the community.

Greg Flaherty, owner of Handel's in Long Beach and Downey, has committed to match the first $1,000 raised at each store. Handel's Long Beach is the first stop of AMVETS ONE's Golden State Tour, which travels across Southern and Northern California to connect their efforts and mission supporting Veterans with the local communities.

"We are honored to be part of AMVETS ONE's crucial mission for Suicide Prevention and to stand in solidarity with our veterans," said Greg Flaherty, owner of Handel's Long Beach and Downey. "Their tour represents a critical initiative, and we are dedicated to supporting their cause through our fundraising efforts at our Scoop Shops. Through our fundraising efforts, we aim not only to raise financial support but also raise awareness about protecting those who protected us."

Flaherty has been fundraising money for veterans since he opened his first shop in August of 2020 in Long Beach. This will be the fourth November his Scoop Shops are partnering with AMVETS, but the first time with AMVTES ONE and their mission to prevent veteran suicides.

Guests are welcome to attend the press conference at Handel's Long Beach on November 8 to show their support for AMVETS ONE's mission. Guests can also support by donating during the month of November at Handel's Long Beach and Handel's Downey, which is located at 8855 Apollo Way Suite 228.

For more information on how to make a donation, please visit https://amvetscasf.org/donate-today/. For more information about Handel's, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow the Long Beach store at @handelslongbeach and the Downey store at @handelsdowney.

About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice Handel's original methods and recipes. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

About AMVETS ONE

AMVETS ONE will be embarking on a 7-city journey California Golden State Tour designed solely to raise responsiveness for Suicide Awareness and Prevention. This endeavor was born from a passionate desire to provide resources, information, support, and advocacy that "Leaves No Veteran Behind". This journey was created by the members of the Organization of American Veterans (AMVETS), in California, to be proactive in raising awareness of the Veteran suicide crisis so prevalent in our community and the nation. AMVETS is an inclusive organization for all who have or are honorably serving this great nation. This journey needs your support in any way, please visit the website, www.AMVETSONE.com

