Handyman Roofing Officially Partners with the Clearwater Threshers

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Handyman Roofing

Mar 18, 2026, 10:05 ET

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Roofing is proud to announce its new partnership with the Clearwater Threshers, strengthening its commitment to the Clearwater community and the families it has served for decades.

As part of the 2026 season partnership, Handyman Roofing will serve as a Game Sponsor for the Threshers' annual Mother's Day celebration. This event is dedicated to honoring the incredible moms throughout the Clearwater area. The special day at the ballpark will bring together families, fans, and community members for a memorable experience centered around appreciation, connection, and hometown pride.  The first 1000 fans attending the game will receive an exclusive co-branded Threshers coffee koozie. 

The partnership also includes in-game sponsorship elements and season-long visibility at BayCare Ballpark, reinforcing Handyman Roofing's position as a trusted local contractor and community supporter.

"Partnering with the Clearwater Threshers is about more than baseball.  It's about showing up for the families in our own backyard," said Eric Bartholomew, General Manager of Handyman Roofing. "We've been serving homeowners in this community for over 40 years, and sponsoring the Mother's Day game is a meaningful way to celebrate the moms who hold those homes together."

Handyman Roofing's involvement reflects its long-standing mission: to protect what matters most. By aligning with one of Clearwater's most beloved sports organizations, the company continues to invest in experiences that bring neighbors together and strengthen local connections.

Fans attending the Mother's Day game can expect a day filled with appreciation moments, family-focused activities, and the excitement of Threshers baseball; all proudly supported by Handyman Roofing.

For more information about Handyman Roofing and its services, visit HandymanRoofing.com.

For tickets and team information, visit the Clearwater Threshers online at MLB.com/Threshers.

Media Contact:
Kelly Sumner
[email protected]

SOURCE Handyman Roofing

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