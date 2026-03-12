Handyman Roofing Teams Up Clearwater Little League for the 2026 Spring Season

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Roofing, a staple in the Suncoast communities, is proud to announce its sponsorship with the Clearwater Little League for the 2026 Spring season.

For more than 40 years, Handyman Roofing has served homeowners across Clearwater and the surrounding neighborhoods. Supporting the local Little League is a natural extension of the company's long-standing commitment to the families who have trusted them to protect their homes for generations.

"We're genuinely excited to give back to the families right here in our own backyard," said Eric Bartholomew, General Manager of Handyman Roofing. "Many of the parents and grandparents cheering in those stands are the same people we've had the privilege to serve for over four decades. Being part of a local business that helps kids learn teamwork, sportsmanship, and confidence means a great deal to our entire team."

Clearwater Little League leaders say partnerships like this one make a lasting difference for young athletes.

"Community sponsors are the backbone of our league," said Marissa Umberger, Fundraising and Sponsorship Manager for Clearwater Little League. "Handyman Roofing's support helps us create a positive, memorable experience for our players and their families, both on and off the field. We're grateful for their investment in Clearwater's youth."

Through the sponsorship, Handyman Roofing will help the league continue providing a structured, encouraging environment where children can build skills, friendships, and values that last a lifetime.

About Handyman Roofing

Handyman Roofing provides residential roofing services throughout the Clearwater region. Known for quality workmanship, reliability, and deep community roots, Handyman Roofing is dedicated to being the contractor of choice and a trusted partner to the homeowners it serves.

