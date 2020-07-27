HANGSHENG Technology Electronics (HSAE) Selects Jungo for DMS in China

NETANYA, Israel and SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo Connectivity Ltd. and Hangseng Technology Electronics (HSAE) announced today that HSAE has selected Jungo's Driver Monitoring software, CoDriver, for a global OEM program with deployment in China. HSAE selected Jungo after a thorough evaluation of multiple suppliers and rigid testing.

HSAE integrated Jungo's DMS software into HSAE's Android head unit, enabling quality DMS implementation, together with hardware cost reductions by sharing compute resources between infotainment and DMS applications.

"We are quite impressed by Jungo's professional support, including DMS related documentation and timely technical support when we report the issues," said Wenhui Li, the head of HSAE Shenzhen R&D Centre. "As an optimized IP, CoDriver helps us add DMS feature in traditional Head Unit Platform without additional HW cost. We'd like to expand this cooperation to more China local car OEMs projects onwards."

"HSAE's selection of Jungo's CoDriver will enable significant cost reduction of the hardware needed for DMS, while offering world class DMS functionality, meeting the highest of standards of automotive OEMs," said Ophir Herbst, CEO of Jungo. "This selection solidifies Jungo as a global leader of DMS and OMS solutions for next generation integrated systems."

About HSAE

Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Co., Ltd. (HSAE), founded in 1993. is the leading Chinese company specialized in developing, manufacturing and selling automotive electronic products, with the registered capital RMB 150 million RMB and 2300 employees.

The main products include: automotive entertainment system, navigation system, Body ECU, intelligent traffic & theft-guarding system, etc. HSAE has established a stable and long term business relationship with the main domestic car makers. At present, HSAE has occupied 30% domestic market share with 90% domestic market coverage.

Learn more: http://www.hangsheng.com/

About Jungo Connectivity Ltd.

Jungo is a global leader of in-cabin sensing AI software, offering CoDriver, an advanced driver monitoring and in-cabin monitoring software. Additional products from Jungo include its infotainment multimedia and connectivity software. Jungo technologies are deployed in tens of millions of cars to-date. Learn more: www.jungo.com

