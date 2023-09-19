Hangzhou's Fragrant Sustainability: Water Conservation and the Upcoming Asian Games

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China Daily.

This installment of "The 19th Asian Games Surprise" delves into Hangzhou, celebrated for its ever-changing fragrances that mirror each season. From the scent of tea in spring to osmanthus in autumn and winter plum in winter, each season brings a unique aroma. However, this episode takes a turn to spotlight the "green" concepts of the 19th Asian Games and the innovative water conservation techniques implemented in Hangzhou.

Hangzhou, often associated with its iconic West Lake, is revealed to be a city that values its water resources. It's mentioned that Hangzhou's water resources are equivalent to 914 West Lakes, and residents consume the equivalent of one West Lake's worth of water every five days. With the upcoming Asian Games, and water sports a highlight of the Games, one of the key venues for aquatic events is the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena.

Surprisingly, despite being a significant consumer of water, the arena is presented as a water-saving role model. It boasts a state-of-the-art water treatment system that allows the pool water to remain unchanged for an entire year. This advanced system helps save about 90,000 tons of water yearly, nearly equivalent to the annual water consumption of 4,000 Hangzhou residents.

The installment also emphasizes the stringent water quality testing procedures in place, with frequent manual and machine inspections. This ensures that the water quality meets the requirements for competition.

Furthermore, the arena's innovative approach to water conservation extends beyond the Asian Games. It collects and uses rainwater for fountains, landscaping, and plant irrigation, saving an additional 29,000 tons of water annually.

Hangzhou residents, living near waterways, have already adopted water-saving habits in their daily lives, aligning with the concept of "Green" for the Asian Games. This episode concludes by hinting at the upcoming Opening Ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will be held on September 23, where osmanthus flowers, nurtured by purified rainwater, will fill the city with their fragrance, symbolizing a harmonious blend of nature, sports, and sustainability.

