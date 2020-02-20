Hanjin KAL Partners with Plug and Play to Drive Innovation in the Travel Industry

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanjin KAL today announced its partnership with global innovation platform, Plug and Play, to begin their work with startups in the travel and hospitality industry. This partnership will span across the group's core businesses including air transportation, integrated logistics, hotels & leisure, and information services. Through Plug and Play, Hanjin KAL will be able to further develop their innovation strategies and continue to increase their corporate value through sustainable growth and profitable performance.

"The travel industry is changing rapidly with new technologies and opportunities emerging daily. We need a new and different approach to digest our industry's enormous shifts, changes and challenges," said Emily Cho, Chief Marketing Officer of Hanjin KAL. "Plug and Play is the right partner at the right time for our business innovation. They've created a world-class network of entrepreneurs, strategic investors, and industry leaders. We're excited about potential projects and opportunities with this amazing group."

Plug and Play gives corporations access to best-in-class startups across specific industries. Their Travel & Hospitality program includes over 35 partners embracing change and helping set new standards for the industry. Through their work with startups and implementation of the latest technology into their businesses, these companies can exceed their customers' rising expectations and stay ahead of industry trends.

"We are delighted to welcome Hanjin KAL to join our corporate innovation platform. Horizontal access to stage-agnostic emerging tech is at the core of our strength. With an ecosystem that boasts 15+ industry-themed verticals, we are confident in supporting Hanjin KAL to accelerate its full spectrum innovation from supply chain & logistics to travel & hospitality," said Amir Amidi, Founder and Managing Partner, Plug and Play Travel.

As an anchor partner of the travel program, Hanjin KAL will work closely with other anchor board members to set themes of the accelerator programs. Plug and Play Travel runs two accelerator programs in Silicon Valley every year in order to discover, support and scale emerging technologies that are defining the future of travel.

About Hanjin KAL

Established in August 2013, Hanjin KAL is the holding company of Hanjin Group, a global logistics business based in Korea. Hanjin Group was established in 1945, with core competencies of air, marine and ground transportation, as well as leisure travel and tourism. Hanjin KAL has a total of nine subsidiary companies including Korean Air, Hanjin Transportation, Jin Air, KAL Hotel Network, JungSeok Enterprise, TOPAS, Hanjin Travel, Jedong Leisure, and Waikiki Resort Hotel. With a vision to be a respected leader in the global logistics industry, Hanjin KAL is dedicated to increasing corporate value through sustainable growth and sound financial structure. Hanjin KAL respects the autonomy of its subsidiaries and supports their responsible management based on competent and transparent corporate governance. More information on Hanjin KAL is available at http://www.hanjinkal.co.kr

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

