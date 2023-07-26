Hankook EV Survey: Cost Counts When It Comes to Electric Vehicles

News provided by

Hankook Tire America Corp.

26 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Hankook Tire's Gauge Index: EV Edition Spotlights Consumer Sentiment on EV Buying

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More Americans would drive electric vehicles (EVs), if they cost the same as their gas-powered counterparts. That is according to Hankook Tire's Gauge Index: EV Edition, a special edition of the leading tiremaker's ongoing consumer survey dedicated to keeping an accelerated pulse on American attitudes towards the EV market.

Continue Reading
Hankook Tire Gauge Index: EV Edition
Hankook Tire Gauge Index: EV Edition

The Gauge Index: EV Edition found that more than half (54%) of Americans said they would be somewhat to much more likely to purchase an EV instead of a gas-powered vehicle if the cost were the same or less than the gas-powered equivalent. This was especially true for younger drivers (75% of Gen Z and 63% of Millennials). Previous Gauge research found younger generations are the most interested in purchasing EVs, indicating that to make them the true car of the future, cost must be considered among other barriers to entry.

Longevity is another factor, according to Hankook. One-in-four Americans (25%) said their purchase consideration for an EV vehicle would increase if the life of an EV lasted longer than a gas-powered vehicle. Another quarter (24%) said they would do so if the charge range was higher.

The survey also found:

  • Battery, maintenance, and energy costs are top of mind. Drivers cite cost of a battery replacement (59%), vehicle maintenance (54%) and energy costs to charge an EV (52%) as primary considerations when deciding whether to purchase an EV, followed by savings on gas (44%), insurance (35%) and the cost of tires (19%).
  • Home is where the charge is. Potential EV drivers overwhelmingly say they would want to have access to a charger at their home (47%), followed by alongside major roadways or highways (15%), which was of particular importance for those in the West North Central and Mountain census regions (22% and 20% respectively) where some of those iconic highways cross.
  • Test drives still matter. One-in-five (19%) say they are most likely to be encouraged to purchase an EV by experiencing a test drive at a dealership.

"Our Gauge Index has helped us navigate consumer attitudes towards driving for over 10 years, and with our EV Edition, we're excited to spark a new level of insight into what drivers want from EVs," said Intae (Ted) Choi, Vice President of Marketing Strategy, Hankook Tire America Corp. "The latest data shows that while cost and longevity of EVs may have some drivers hitting the brakes on buying one, consumers have a strong understanding of the total cost of ownership, from the tires to the top-up charges. It is clear Americans are looking to get the most out of their EV investment if they are going to make the switch."

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans' attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted June 14-16, 2023, polled 1,000 randomly selected Americans age 18 and older who have a valid U.S. driver's license.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

Also from this source

Hankook Tire Supports MLB's Efforts to Provide All-Star Experience for Make-A-Wish Kids

Hankook Tire Adds to EV Tire Line with iON evo and iON evo SUV to Deliver Electrifying Performance this Summer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.