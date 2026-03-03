Laufenn Debuts the X FIT AT2, Its Next-Generation All-Terrain Tire

All-new Laufenn X FIT AT2 delivers strong on- and off-road performance with bold, aggressive styling

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire), a leading global tire manufacturer, today introduces the Laufenn X FIT AT2, a new all-terrain tire designed for the everyday driver who won't compromise on adventure or value. With a premium tread wear warranty and coverage for 15-to-22inch wheel sizes across a wide range of popular light truck and SUV fitments, the X FIT AT2 delivers dependable performance, durability, and comfort for drivers who split their time between on-road and off-road environments.

The all-new Laufenn X FIT AT2 delivers strong on- and off-road performance with bold, aggressive styling.

The Laufenn X FIT AT2 delivers consistent all-terrain performance with a bold, aggressive design that gives drivers confidence whether cruising city streets or tackling unpaved back roads. Its striking appearance is more than just for show—it inspires assurance on gravel trails or muddy paths, letting adventure-seekers feel in control even when the pavement ends. Engineered for durability across rough, demanding terrain, the X FIT AT2 provides reliable traction and stability, so drivers can focus on enjoying the journey in a wide range of driving conditions.

"The X FIT AT2 represents the next step forward for the Laufenn brand as we continue to deliver practical, dependable solutions for everyday drivers who also want the freedom to explore off-road," said KC Jensen, Vice President of U.S. Passenger Car and Light Truck Sales, Hankook Tire America Corp. "Building on the success of the original X FIT AT, this second-generation tire offers a stronger blend of durability, versatility, and everyday comfort at an accessible value.

The newest member of Laufenn's X FIT all-terrain lineup, the X FIT AT2, combines rugged off-road capability with everyday comfort and value. Key features include:

Durability: Reinforced construction with select three-ply sidewall construction in select sizes helps enhance durability and resistance to cuts and impacts on rough terrain

All-Weather Grip: Directional and lateral groove design with stepped shoulder edges improves water evacuation and delivers confident traction on wet, muddy, and loose surfaces

Damage Protection: Offset shoulder blocks and integrated rim protectors help guard against external damage when navigating rocky or uneven surfaces

Long-Lasting Performance: Optimized tread block design with deep sipe geometry promotes even wear, extends tread life, and maintains grip across on- and off-road driving

The X FIT AT2 is engineered for reliable all-weather performance, providing dependable traction in dry, wet, and snowy conditions with 3PMSF certification for severe winter use. The X FIT AT2 is backed by a 60,000-mile limited tread wear warranty on P-metric sizes and a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty on LT-metric sizes. The second-generation all-terrain X FIT tire joins Laufenn's established product portfolio that includes the S FIT, G FIT, and I FIT lines. For more information, visit the X FIT product page.

About Laufenn

Laufenn brand aims to serve smart, sensible consumers with a well-rounded range of quality products, which fit a variety of lifestyle needs through timely tire performance upgrades and enhancement. Established in March 2015 in the US, Laufenn was launched in strategic markets including North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions, where it is run as Hankook Tire's second global brand. http://www.laufenn.com/

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

