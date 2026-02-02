New Rebate from Hankook Tire Offers Up to $100 Savings

News provided by

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Feb 02, 2026, 10:00 ET

  • Hankook's Drive DAY ONE Rebate offers savings on popular SUV, light truck, and performance tires
  • Drivers can take advantage of savings on both Hankook and Laufenn brand tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announced today its first promotion of the year, the "2026 Drive DAY ONE" rebate. Through March 14, 2026, consumers who purchase four eligible tires can receive up to a $100 prepaid Mastercard on many of the most popular Hankook and Laufenn passenger, SUV, and light truck tires.

Light truck and SUV drivers can maximize their savings with a $100 rebate on all Hankook Dynapro products, including the Dynapro evo AS and Dynapro HT2. From the all-season Dynapro evo AS designed for high-performance SUVs, to the durable Dynapro HT2 for year-round comfort on the highway in any season – the Dynapro lineup is optimized for strong driving and braking performances on all kinds of environments and terrains.

For drivers seeking all-season confidence, they can take advantage of a $80 rebate on either a set of the Kinergy XP tires for CUVs and SUVs, or Kinergy PT tires for all-season touring.

For the budget-conscious customer, Laufenn, a Hankook brand, is offering a $40 rebate on a set of four select tires, including the Laufenn X FIT lineup for light trucks and SUVs, the G FIT lineup for all-around coverage, and the i FIT ICE for reliability on winter roads.

Most drivers are looking for multi-season tires, without breaking their budget: Recent data from Hankook's Gauge Index Survey found that most drivers currently have all-weather or all-season tires, and 60% of drivers say they would consider a rebate to reduce costs for future tire purchases.

Eligible products under the "2026 DRIVE DAY ONE" rebate include:

Rebate
Amount

Product

Product Description

$100

Hankook Dynapro evo AS

High-performance all-season designed for the luxury
SUV category

Hankook Dynapro HT2

All-season highway SUV/ light truck tire for year-round
comfort and durability

Hankook Dynapro HPX

All-season premium touring designed for SUVs

Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme

All-season, all-terrain performance designed for light
trucks and SUVs

Hankook Dynapro XT

Off-road, all-season performance designed for rugged
terrains

Hankook Dynapro MT2

All-season designed for off-road traction on light
trucks and SUVs

Hankook Dynapro HP2

All-season, high-performance for luxury SUVs

Hankook Dynapro HT

Original all-season designed for highway performance

Hankook Dynapro AT2

All-season tire for off-road traction on all terrains

$80

Hankook Kinergy XP

All-season performance CUV/SUV touring

Hankook Kinergy PT

Premium touring all season

$40

Laufenn X FIT HP

High-performance, all-season tire designed for SUVs

Laufenn X FIT HT

All-season, highway terrain designed for light truck &
SUVs

Laufenn X FIT AT

All-season, all-terrain designed for light truck & SUVs

Laufenn X FIT Van

All-season designed for light trucks and commercial
vans

Laufenn S FIT AS

Ultra-high-performance all-season designed for
handling and high speed

Laufenn G FIT AS

All-season touring designed with extended tread life

Laufenn G FIT 4S

All-season touring designed with extended tread life

Laufenn i FIT Ice

Studdable winter tires for handling on snowy and icy
roads

For more information on the Hankook 2026 Drive DAY ONE Rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Hankook Tire Appoints New North America Lead for Marketing

Hankook Tire Appoints New North America Lead for Marketing

Leading global tire manufacturer Hankook Tire has promoted Seunghwan (Aaron) Hong to Vice President of Marketing Department for its North America...
Hankook Tire Opens New Onsite Health Clinic for Employees and Their Families at Tennessee Plant

Hankook Tire Opens New Onsite Health Clinic for Employees and Their Families at Tennessee Plant

Hankook Tire today announced the opening of the Hankook Tire Clinic Powered by Evernorth, a new onsite health center at its Clarksville, Tenn....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Retail

Retail

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Automotive

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics