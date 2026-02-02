New Rebate from Hankook Tire Offers Up to $100 Savings

Hankook's Drive DAY ONE Rebate offers savings on popular SUV, light truck, and performance tires

Drivers can take advantage of savings on both Hankook and Laufenn brand tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announced today its first promotion of the year, the "2026 Drive DAY ONE" rebate. Through March 14, 2026, consumers who purchase four eligible tires can receive up to a $100 prepaid Mastercard on many of the most popular Hankook and Laufenn passenger, SUV, and light truck tires.

Light truck and SUV drivers can maximize their savings with a $100 rebate on all Hankook Dynapro products, including the Dynapro evo AS and Dynapro HT2. From the all-season Dynapro evo AS designed for high-performance SUVs, to the durable Dynapro HT2 for year-round comfort on the highway in any season – the Dynapro lineup is optimized for strong driving and braking performances on all kinds of environments and terrains.

For drivers seeking all-season confidence, they can take advantage of a $80 rebate on either a set of the Kinergy XP tires for CUVs and SUVs, or Kinergy PT tires for all-season touring.

For the budget-conscious customer, Laufenn, a Hankook brand, is offering a $40 rebate on a set of four select tires, including the Laufenn X FIT lineup for light trucks and SUVs, the G FIT lineup for all-around coverage, and the i FIT ICE for reliability on winter roads.

Most drivers are looking for multi-season tires, without breaking their budget: Recent data from Hankook's Gauge Index Survey found that most drivers currently have all-weather or all-season tires, and 60% of drivers say they would consider a rebate to reduce costs for future tire purchases.

Eligible products under the "2026 DRIVE DAY ONE" rebate include:

Rebate

Amount Product Product Description $100 Hankook Dynapro evo AS High-performance all-season designed for the luxury

SUV category Hankook Dynapro HT2 All-season highway SUV/ light truck tire for year-round

comfort and durability Hankook Dynapro HPX All-season premium touring designed for SUVs Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme All-season, all-terrain performance designed for light

trucks and SUVs Hankook Dynapro XT Off-road, all-season performance designed for rugged

terrains Hankook Dynapro MT2 All-season designed for off-road traction on light

trucks and SUVs Hankook Dynapro HP2 All-season, high-performance for luxury SUVs Hankook Dynapro HT Original all-season designed for highway performance Hankook Dynapro AT2 All-season tire for off-road traction on all terrains $80 Hankook Kinergy XP All-season performance CUV/SUV touring Hankook Kinergy PT Premium touring all season $40 Laufenn X FIT HP High-performance, all-season tire designed for SUVs Laufenn X FIT HT All-season, highway terrain designed for light truck &

SUVs Laufenn X FIT AT All-season, all-terrain designed for light truck & SUVs Laufenn X FIT Van All-season designed for light trucks and commercial

vans Laufenn S FIT AS Ultra-high-performance all-season designed for

handling and high speed Laufenn G FIT AS All-season touring designed with extended tread life Laufenn G FIT 4S All-season touring designed with extended tread life Laufenn i FIT Ice Studdable winter tires for handling on snowy and icy

roads

For more information on the Hankook 2026 Drive DAY ONE Rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.