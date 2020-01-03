Hankook Tire America Corp. introduces Soo II Lee as new president.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead Hankook Tire's team in America," said Lee. "As we move into this new decade, I am excited about being able to continue the growth of our American headquarters as well as implement the necessary strategic initiatives that will continue our goal of becoming a global leader in the tire industry."

Lee received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Michigan State University in 1996. He began working at Hankook in 1987 and has held many executive level positions during his tenure. In 2009 he was selected as President and Chief Operating Officer for the American Headquarters. In 2017, he was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Corporate Management Officer at Hankook's global headquarters in Seoul, Korea. He was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Hankook's global headquarters in 2018.

"As a proven leader, Lee brings his wealth of Hankook knowledge and experience back to America," said Hosung Suh, outgoing America Headquarters President. "He will help us continue to elevate our brand and continue our growth in the region. He also understands the value of customer service and our commitment to excellence in manufacturing high-quality products for North American consumers."

Under Suh's tenure, Hankook Tire opened its first state-of-the art 1.5 million square foot manufacturing facility in the United States in Clarksville, Tenn. In October 2017. The opening of the plant expanded the company's global footprint by solidifying its commitment to innovation, technology and growth in North America. The Tennessee Plant operates at full-capacity and has helped grow Clarksville's economy. In addition, the plant has allowed Hankook to incorporate sustainable design and construction into its tire manufacturing by leveraging top-tier technology through its highly automated manufacturing process.

Lee will split his time between Hankook's America headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. and global headquarters in Seoul, Korea. He will specifically focus on these three key themes at the American Headquarters: competitiveness, innovation, and results. Strategic initiatives will be put in place to enhance Hankook's competitiveness in the tire industry. Additionally, Hankook will focus on and seek answers to "why" and "how" questions in order to provide innovation breakthroughs that will help garner a share of the market. And finally, the answers to these questions along with R&D will be used to help produce results. Lee begins his tenure in Nashville mid-January.

Name: Soo Il Lee Title/Position: Hankook Tire & Technology, President & COO

Hankook Tire America Corp., President



Date of Birth: 1962 Education: 1996. Michigan State University, MBA, USA

1987. Kyungpook National University, Bachelor of Arts in Trade Key Experience:

5.2019 Hankook Tire & Technology, President & COO

(Renamed: Hankook Tire → Hankook Tire & Technology)



2018 President & COO 2017 Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Corporate Management

Officer 2016 Executive Vice President & COO of China Headquarters 2013 Senior Vice President & COO of China Headquarters



2009 Senior Vice President & COO of America Headquarters 1987 Joined Hankook Tire

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire markets and distributes a complete line of high performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck, SUV tires, as well as truck and bus tires in the United States.

